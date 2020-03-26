back

Coronavirus: NYC restaurants shut down

With NYC restaurants limited to only takeout and delivery, many are struggling to survive. Four business owners spoke to Brut about how they’re managing this crisis.

03/26/2020 12:03 PM
5 comments

  • Piracion N.
    an hour

    The true virus in this earth 🌍 are human 💉💉👣👣💭💭

  • Jeremiah T.
    an hour

    Don’t worry, Uncle Sam will give you a loan while handing over $500 Billion to corporations as a gift 🤬

  • Brut News
    15 hours

    Restaurants are thinking of ways to support their staff: is accepting donations for meals to feed health care workers: https://www.facebook.com/.../a.46099810.../1095839757424012/? And is raising funds for its laid-off staff: https://www.gofundme.com/f/otwayfamilyfund

  • Brut
    15 hours

    Special thanks to , , , & .