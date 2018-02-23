Could the U.S. soon put an end to exotic circus animals?

America’s oldest circus shut down in 2017 after mounting pressure from animal right groups. \nWhat’s next in the fight against circus animals?
50 comments
Carly S.02/27/2018 19:41
Circuses are disgusting. Animal abuse central. It breaks my heart after all this knowledge that people still go to them! THEY LITERALLY ABUSE ANIMALS. You have to have the worlds emptiest heart to support this.
Terri S.02/27/2018 14:30
Hope they re home these animals after forcing them out of the life they know. Ie zoos or sanctuaries. Would be cruel to euthonize them. But if PETA is involved these animals are as good as dead. Poor things
Merryn O.02/27/2018 12:35
Thank god! Now those animals may actually have a life worth living
Emily H.02/27/2018 06:57
Fucking animal rights activists have to ruin everything.
Krista N.02/27/2018 05:20
Shut em all down!!!
Lindsey P.02/27/2018 04:59
Good, stop the circus. What a useless formula of entertainment! Lol, why not attend an event to expand your mind. I am actually laughing at the thought of an audience being entertained by a pig going down a slide?! What have we evolved to :(
Chris H.02/27/2018 04:21
Wanted to see that before it goes
Brian S.02/27/2018 03:09
Fucking bunch of tree hugging pussies
Michy M.02/27/2018 01:08
Ban all animal “acts”! No animal should be doing tricks for our enjoyment. Humans are not in charge of this earth. Enough of the bullshit
Elle M.02/27/2018 00:53
Good Riddance. Stopped going to the circus over 15 years ago.
Jacob O.02/27/2018 00:46
Y'all some pussies
Adri S.02/27/2018 00:40
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Suek L.02/27/2018 00:33
I better take my family to see the circus before they can’t. Is there a way I can donate money to support the circus and fight against it’s closure???
Michael A.02/27/2018 00:14
Animal rights activists can fuck off.
Cody B.02/26/2018 23:09
And all the animals were probably put down after
Dwight S.02/26/2018 22:55
Oh stfu !!!!!! Put yourself and your family in a cage get your teeth pulled out and your fingers cut off see how great your life is
Maria I.02/26/2018 22:54
Ban it !
Natasha I.02/26/2018 22:38
Let's get rid of the circus but keep the gun laws. Yeah that's real logical.
Toni O.02/26/2018 22:32
Should of been stopped years ago.
Mark G.02/26/2018 22:20
Maybe these so called animal lovers should take a good look at themselves. Stop keeping 'pets' for entertainment and jumping on horses backs, keeping them in small fields/stables. They love telling other people where they are going wrong. Most of these animals are probly better looked after than theirs