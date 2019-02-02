back

Courageous Rescue of 4-year-old Earned Him A Job

This immigrant's courageous rescue of a 4-year-old earned him a job with the local fire department. 🚒👨‍🚒

01/01/2019 11:17 AMupdated: 08/24/2020 10:49 AM

336 comments

  • Xolani M.
    02/02/2019 04:59

    It's so sad that a black man has to go through a lot like that just to earn citizenship in these countries🤔

  • Mary V.
    01/25/2019 22:37

    Bendiciones .

  • Nimisha A.
    01/25/2019 21:23

    god's hands

  • Mohamed M.
    01/25/2019 15:20

    اه منك يافخرنسا

  • Mae A.
    01/25/2019 14:35

    very compelling story my dear, one good act deserves another.

  • Md J.
    01/25/2019 13:42

    the people in the balcony was about to rescue the child..

  • Anderson C.
    01/25/2019 11:26

    Assassin's creed :v

  • फबड ण.
    01/25/2019 11:02

    Dabre 3la raso

  • Manu G.
    01/25/2019 10:29

    No dejo de emocionarme cada vez que lo veo. Aun hay personas de buen corazón allá afuera.

  • Rodrigo F.
    01/25/2019 09:42

    Cf

  • Mirza W.
    01/25/2019 05:25

    Very good

  • Hamza R.
    01/24/2019 21:17

    raja jee jaan bachao r nationality lo 🤪😂🥰

  • ابوشهد ا.
    01/24/2019 17:46

    ابوخالد

  • S I.
    01/24/2019 12:32

    Vugh

  • Stefan K.
    01/24/2019 08:48

    Super o dio

  • كاظم ا.
    01/24/2019 08:10

    🍾

  • S S.
    01/24/2019 04:55

    Real hero

  • Muhammad I.
    01/24/2019 03:38

    Very nice

  • ابوالانوار ا.
    01/24/2019 01:37

    لم أفهم كيف حدث ذالك

  • Ahmet M.
    01/23/2019 23:36

    Adamsin raşoo

