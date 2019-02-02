back
Courageous Rescue of 4-year-old Earned Him A Job
This immigrant's courageous rescue of a 4-year-old earned him a job with the local fire department. 🚒👨🚒
01/01/2019 11:17 AMupdated: 08/24/2020 10:49 AM
336 comments
Xolani M.02/02/2019 04:59
It's so sad that a black man has to go through a lot like that just to earn citizenship in these countries🤔
Mary V.01/25/2019 22:37
Bendiciones .
Nimisha A.01/25/2019 21:23
god's hands
Mohamed M.01/25/2019 15:20
اه منك يافخرنسا
Mae A.01/25/2019 14:35
very compelling story my dear, one good act deserves another.
Md J.01/25/2019 13:42
the people in the balcony was about to rescue the child..
Anderson C.01/25/2019 11:26
Assassin's creed :v
फबड ण.01/25/2019 11:02
Dabre 3la raso
Manu G.01/25/2019 10:29
No dejo de emocionarme cada vez que lo veo. Aun hay personas de buen corazón allá afuera.
Rodrigo F.01/25/2019 09:42
Cf
Mirza W.01/25/2019 05:25
Very good
Hamza R.01/24/2019 21:17
raja jee jaan bachao r nationality lo 🤪😂🥰
ابوشهد ا.01/24/2019 17:46
ابوخالد
S I.01/24/2019 12:32
Vugh
Stefan K.01/24/2019 08:48
Super o dio
كاظم ا.01/24/2019 08:10
🍾
S S.01/24/2019 04:55
Real hero
Muhammad I.01/24/2019 03:38
Very nice
ابوالانوار ا.01/24/2019 01:37
لم أفهم كيف حدث ذالك
Ahmet M.01/23/2019 23:36
Adamsin raşoo