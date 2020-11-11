back
Covid rehab treats patients with months of illness
"I feel like my life has been robbed from me." Some Covid patients with mild cases now need rehab to treat serious symptoms lasting months after infection....
11/11/2020 7:58 PM
Charity A.12 minutes
Seek help in whatever you do by being discreet.
Michelle G.24 minutes
ALL of us have been robbed due to Covid not being handled properly by the Trump administration. Many lives could have been saved if the administration handled the situation properly. VERY SAD!
Brut3 hours
Learn more about the Pulmonary Wellness Foundation’s COVID-19 recovery bootcamp: https://pulmonarywellness.org/covid-bootcamp/