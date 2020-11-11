back

Covid rehab treats patients with months of illness

"I feel like my life has been robbed from me." Some Covid patients with mild cases now need rehab to treat serious symptoms lasting months after infection....

11/11/2020 7:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:32

    Covid rehab treats patients with months of illness

  2. 5:05

    Dear Mr. President: a message from a cancer survivor

  3. 2:11

    Dr. Fauci: Covid-19 cases could hit 100,000 a day

  4. 4:48

    5 ways to beat anxiety

  5. 3:49

    Doctor brings voter registration to hospitals

  6. 4:16

    High school students protest for mask mandate

3 comments

  • Charity A.
    12 minutes

    Seek help in whatever you do by being discreet.

  • Michelle G.
    24 minutes

    ALL of us have been robbed due to Covid not being handled properly by the Trump administration. Many lives could have been saved if the administration handled the situation properly. VERY SAD!

  • Brut
    3 hours

    Learn more about the Pulmonary Wellness Foundation’s COVID-19 recovery bootcamp: https://pulmonarywellness.org/covid-bootcamp/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.