Dangers of Brain-Eating Bacteria
An infection from brain-eating bacteria recently killed a man in North Carolina — but what is the bacteria and how does one become infected?
How to avoid the brain-eating amoeba while swimming
What is a Brain-eating bacterium? A North Carolina man died after swimming at Fantasy Lake Water Park. The water was infected by a “brain-eating amoeba.” Brain-eating bacteria — also called “brain-eating amoeba” and “Naegleria fowleri”— can be found in soil and warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers, hot springs. It isn’t found in salt water. Humans can become infected when contaminated water goes up a person's nose. They can’t be infected from drinking contaminated water. Once in the nose, the amoeba then travels to the brain along the olfactory nerve and begins destroying brain tissue. Symptoms begin with a severe frontal headache, fever, nausea, vomiting. The infection then progresses to stiff neck, seizures, coma. The infection is almost always fatal.
N. fowleri amoebas are relatively common, but they rarely cause brain disease, known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). … It's not clear whether N. fowleri is a rare infection that always causes PAM and is almost always fatal, or a more common infection that only sometimes causes PAM. Still, infections are extremely rare. From 1962 to 2018, there were just 145 cases of Naegleria fowleri reported in the U.S., according to NCDHH. But the illness has a high fatality rate — of the 145 cases, just 4 people survived.
There is no rapid test for Naegleria fowleri in water — identifying the organism can take weeks, according to the CDC. This means that people who go swimming in warm freshwater should assume that there is a low risk of infection, the CDC says. In the U.S., only 4 people out of 145 infected between 1962 and 2018 have survived according to the CDC. To avoid the brain-eating amoeba while swimming: Hold your nose shut, using nose clips, keep your head above water, avoid stirring up the sediment in shallow, warm freshwater areas.
Brut.
45 comments
Vigan A.08/30/2019 07:22
Our politicians must check for that bacteria because i think they have no brain :-)
Sesshomaru S.08/30/2019 01:29
Magugutom yung amoeba pag si Sen. Sotto nainfect. Walang utak yun kaya wala silang makakain.
سید ز.08/29/2019 21:09
Amoeba is. Not becteria
Nicolas L.08/29/2019 19:36
Falso.
Mavey D.08/22/2019 00:47
ooohhj
Ubaid A.08/20/2019 07:31
🙄
Jose A.08/20/2019 01:53
look
Radovan A.08/19/2019 17:42
moja omiljena Naegleria fowleri :D
Faith W.08/18/2019 23:33
oh nooo
Cherissa B.08/16/2019 14:23
? (Ps een amoebe is geen bacterie)😭🤔
Salman A.08/15/2019 07:40
Any cure method suggested for this?
Zuma A.08/15/2019 05:41
no, brain eating bacteria = tik tok
Jhor V.08/14/2019 16:56
A more dangerous brain eating bacteria is called facebook.
Djeneba K.08/13/2019 20:46
How to cure it please
Bala K.08/12/2019 16:44
Inhale Garlic
Andrea J.08/11/2019 17:19
Take time to watch this just in case u swim or what
Martin A.08/10/2019 23:58
Zombiessss
Jason K.08/10/2019 04:49
IT'S bacteria that eats the brain ... ... ... next!
Oustada S.08/09/2019 21:01
أو الفرنسية
Oustada S.08/09/2019 21:00
أنا لا أفهم الإنجليزية من فضلکم إذا أمکن الترجمة إلی اللغة العربية