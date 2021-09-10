back
Daniel Toben has picked up over a million pieces of trash
“I’m giving up a normal life and I’m just going to clean up the planet.” Daniel Toben has picked up over 10,000 bags of trash in North Carolina...and he’s inspiring others to clean up their communities too ...
10/09/2021
3 comments
Gaby G.35 minutes
God bless you
Michael G.36 minutes
This man is a hero