back
David Attenborough's powerful message at the Cop 24
"Leaders of the world, you must lead. The continuation of our civilizations is in your hands". Scientist and writer David Attenborough had a powerful message for the world leaders at the Cop 24 opening ceremony.
12/03/2018 6:34 PM
- 41.4k
- 791
- 41
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
38 comments
Nangai P.12/15/2018 12:14
Dear Mr Attenborough, I listen and read with much concern and worry about yours and many other leading climate scientists' scientific evidence on climate change. You guys & girls are a league of your own and are trying your very best to educate many others of the dangers & seriousness of climate change. I have heard of how many tiny islands & the low lying areas of many other countries will disappear from the rising sea levels as a result of climate change. However, the reason for me to connect with you now is to find out what will happen to the tiny island of Singapore,which is just a dot in the world map. Will this tiny island of Singapore ever survive climate change? To put it bluntly, Singapore is the tiniest among all tiny islands which are destined to go under the sea if Global Sea Levels continue to rise. Given this scenario and also the fact that many important venues & buildings in Singapore are built on reclaimed land, will the tiny island of Singapore exist, in the near future? Further, massive digging is taking place in Singapore as Singapore concentrates in extending its Mass Rapid Transit System or MRT, which is equivalent to the subway trains in other countries. The reason I am asking this question is because, I am also originally from Singapore and I have many friends, relatives and loved ones still living in Singapore. If climate change is really happening according to you and your scientific friends, will Singapore go under the sea eventually? If that happens, then what will happen to the millions of Singapore Citizens and foreigners living in Singapore? Are they also going to perish along with Singapore? If Singapore is really going to sink, that is, if it is going to go under the sea, then what will happen to its currency value and property values. The cost of properties in Singapore is one of the highest in the world. Are all these property values and currency values going to become absolutely worthless? What about Singapore’s Central Provident Fund, CPF? CPF is the retirement savings of millions of Singaporeans who are not able to access them as they wish due to many restrictions. Even, Singapore’s famous airport, Changi International Airport is entirely built on reclaimed land. Will it also perish in the name of climate change? In 2004, Singapore narrowly escaped the boxing day Tsunami. Will Singapore survive if another tsunami was to happen? I have these and many other questions on my mind. However, I am not able to get any clear or evidence-based answers for my questions. Mr David Attenborough, would you and your esteemed colleagues be able to help the many Singaporeans who are totally clueless to climate change and subsequently their fate if Singapore were to definitely sink, that is if it were to go under the sea in the near future? Please advise. Thanking you and all your knowledgeable colleagues on climate change in advance for your assistance in this matter and for potentially saving the millions of Singaporeans and foreigners living in Singapore. Warmest & Kind Regards Nangai Subramanian
Nangai P.12/15/2018 11:37
Dear Mr Attenborough, I listen and read with much concern and worry about yours and many other leading climate scientists' scientific evidence on climate change. You guys & girls are a league of your own and are trying your very best to educate many others of the dangers & seriousness of climate change. I have heard of how many tiny islands & the low lying areas of many other countries will disappear from the rising sea levels as a result of climate change.
Marc J.12/05/2018 15:41
With you folks in it; this is our future 💩💩💩 https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-04/french-govt-to-suspend-fuel-tax-to-end-yellow-vests-protest?srnd=all
Jackie M.12/05/2018 06:06
Nope. Doesn’t mean they are not scared as shirt....they are just scared of he wrong thing. Man made slavery is intentional, through Marxism, Socialism and outright Communism. Climate Change is the tool.
Sam B.12/05/2018 03:26
BULLSHIT from start to finish already has been debunked.It was established that the scientific research was fabricated. Wish the end timers would stop.
Sherrill S.12/05/2018 02:20
The biggest threat to this planet is having babies so stop fucking having babies thinking that everything will ok because more babies meana more resources and more pollution more tree clearing for every single child which is born they have to live somewhere and they have to.eat so that means more land to cultivate for food think before you commit to a beautiful innocent child do you really want to bring it in this fucked world we live in........
Marc J.12/04/2018 20:44
http://themoderatevoice.com/paris-climate-accord-vs-scientific-results/
Isabel C.12/04/2018 19:03
Bless him!!
Judy N.12/04/2018 18:14
Very true
Maretha J.12/04/2018 16:20
This time science and Biblical prophesies speak from the same hymn sheet.....
Gilly C.12/04/2018 13:25
Any ideas how to access UN act now bot? Please
Robert F.12/04/2018 11:56
These so called leaders are the ones that are causing all of this to happen in the first place. I think we can all agree that greed and envy has put us where we are today and the UN is full of both. They are selling the concept of a united earth as far back as the very early sixties, with presidential speeches and TV shows all most as fast as TV came on the market. Their greed knows no bounds. These speeches at the UN are all about control. I will not be controlled by anything but free will. Most people now a days have no idea what that even is.
Chai C.12/04/2018 11:32
but instead UN is being used for politics
Barry M.12/04/2018 09:57
Drama for hire!
Robert M.12/04/2018 06:29
we must mandate powerful leader who can spend time or work closely with greenpeace etc.. its everybody's business. Industrialised economies must be charged According to the amount of poluted gas released to the air. I am speaking from the point of view of a native papua new guinean where our fresh air from virgin forests off sets those poisionous gases.
Cory W.12/04/2018 05:32
Egypt was a rain Forrest now its a dessert. You are liars. Things change. You cannot stop change. Thinking u can is insanity
Tanjjie C.12/04/2018 04:33
Dennis Fitzgerald I renounce and rebuke that in Christ Jesus name. Only with your eyes shall you behold the reward of the wicked says the Living God. The pits they dig, they shall fall into themselves says the Living God. And it is so. His Word can not return to Him void. The Great I Am plainly stated “touch not My Anointed and do my prophets no harm.” The Almighty says I will fight against those who fight against you. And it is so.Repent while you still can. And be blessed.
Nick O.12/04/2018 02:38
Scary shit
Dianne K.12/04/2018 02:14
Yes but will they listen and act.....they are too proud to be seen backing down and working together
Ruben V.12/04/2018 01:59
Well since you put it that way. How much will it cost the tax payer to do what we need to? Any ideas to generate revenue?