back

Day one: the Derek Chauvin trial

"I called the police on the police. Because I believe I witnessed a murder." Days 1 and 2 of Derek Chauvin's trial for the killing of George Floyd.

03/31/2021 12:28 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:31

    Day one: the Derek Chauvin trial

  2. 4:51

    This city sent mental health help, rather than police to hundreds of 911 calls

  3. 3:05

    New Zealand passes law providing paid leave after miscarriage

  4. 3:53

    Mother files lawsuit after 5-year-old son is handcuffed by police

  5. 5:46

    The Night Stalker: a satanic serial killer

  6. 4:52

    Uber driver tells assault story

7 comments

  • Brut
    an hour

    Correction: Witness testimony is from March 29 and 30.

  • Alex A.
    an hour

    The policeman must be convicted to the fullest extent of the law, and the police must be reformed!

  • Alexander A.
    3 hours

    Your brave mam🙏🙏

  • Diaa I.
    3 hours

    The world must to come together against American racism!

  • Jeremiah T.
    3 hours

    Thank you for your testimony.

  • Fizzah I.
    3 hours

    Where can I watch the complete proceeding?

  • Dada M.
    4 hours

    https://youtu.be/XQVfkZjZrHM

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.