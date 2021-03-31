back
Day one: the Derek Chauvin trial
"I called the police on the police. Because I believe I witnessed a murder." Days 1 and 2 of Derek Chauvin's trial for the killing of George Floyd.
03/31/2021 12:28 PM
7 comments
Brutan hour
Correction: Witness testimony is from March 29 and 30.
Alex A.an hour
The policeman must be convicted to the fullest extent of the law, and the police must be reformed!
Alexander A.3 hours
Your brave mam🙏🙏
Diaa I.3 hours
The world must to come together against American racism!
Jeremiah T.3 hours
Thank you for your testimony.
Fizzah I.3 hours
Where can I watch the complete proceeding?
Dada M.4 hours
https://youtu.be/XQVfkZjZrHM