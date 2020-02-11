back

Dear Mr. President: from a Parkland survivor

Dear Mr. President: "I had to hide underneath the lifeless body of my classmate to survive ... nobody should ever go through what I went through." A Parkland survivor's message…

11/02/2020 9:59 PM
2 comments

  • Daniel K.
    7 minutes

    Guns arent the issue. Peoples behavior is. Get rid of cars get rid of drunk driving. How stupid would that be.

  • John N.
    15 minutes

    My cousin was the athletic director

