back
Dear Mr. President: from a Parkland survivor
Dear Mr. President: "I had to hide underneath the lifeless body of my classmate to survive ... nobody should ever go through what I went through." A Parkland survivor's message…
11/02/2020 9:59 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:15
Dear Mr. President: from a Parkland survivor
- 5:24
Abortion Without Borders on frontlines of Poland abortion ban
- 3:12
First time voter on why the 2020 election is so important
- 4:13
The 102-year-old voter
- 5:08
W.I.T.C.H, the feminist group that cursed Wall Street on Halloween
- 4:16
Women's strike against Poland abortion laws
2 comments
Daniel K.7 minutes
Guns arent the issue. Peoples behavior is. Get rid of cars get rid of drunk driving. How stupid would that be.
John N.15 minutes
My cousin was the athletic director