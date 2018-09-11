back

Death of Fabian Tomasi, symbol of the battle against glyphosate

Fabian Tomasi was the symbol of the battle against glyphosate in his country, Argentina. He just died, at the age of 53.

09/11/2018 4:01 PM
34 comments

  • Mnky G.
    09/17/2018 20:44

    Sad what we are doing to our planet this has to stop now!!!!

  • Sunshine G.
    09/17/2018 06:15

    So sad. Sharing :(

  • Tonny N.
    09/16/2018 11:32

    Niet best dit!

  • Damien N.
    09/16/2018 07:13

    ripped

  • Cheryl H.
    09/15/2018 21:00

    Thank you for sharing their life experiences in the effort to stop this genocide!

  • Dina K.
    09/15/2018 17:16

    If you want to protect yourself and your family from this deadly chemical watch this video http://ltl.is/Q5SGI

  • Rachel H.
    09/15/2018 08:40

    They assassinated him?

  • Mar G.
    09/15/2018 05:41

    mira primo es donde tur estas viviendo

  • Kelly M.
    09/15/2018 01:58

    Poison is in everything, wake up

  • Malin E.
    09/14/2018 16:42

    fy fan

  • Angelica G.
    09/14/2018 03:46

    I will try to no by anything from Argentine.

  • Jhon M.
    09/13/2018 18:44

    Colombian government is planning to use it again :(

  • Zoltán U.
    09/13/2018 12:06

    He has Hungarian name !

  • Carey K.
    09/13/2018 06:55

    And the government there assassinated him for calling them out..

  • Symantha T.
    09/13/2018 01:17

    😢😥

  • Ferry V.
    09/12/2018 19:20

    Thats the story , roundup still available in our country , its even sold on facebook here ... people don't even know what it does other than killing insects ...

  • Gaia T.
    09/12/2018 14:30

    😩😩

  • Grace L.
    09/12/2018 14:25

    que terrible😰

  • Dina K.
    09/12/2018 10:54

    There is a way to protect yourself and get the toxins out of your body. Who wants to know how you can do it! Reply or inbox me.

  • Adriana R.
    09/12/2018 09:44

    !!!