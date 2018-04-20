back
Destiny Watford's fight for social and environmental justice
At age 17, Destiny Watford did everything she could to prevent a huge incinerator from being built in her neighborhoood. Here's her story:
04/20/2018 3:48 PM
And even more
COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
These youth activists have a message for world leaders
0 comments