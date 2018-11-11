Disgusting Food Museum Challenge

Would you try maggot cheese or fermented shark? At this museum you can eat and smell some of the 80 "disgusting" food items on display.
13 comments
Paris H.11/12/2018 15:09
Another cruel idiot idea to make money, most of this food like guinea pig & bats etc will get thrown spat out & thrown away, what a waste of a lovely animals life, he must be very proud of himself
Tracey O.11/12/2018 02:54
🤮🤮🤮
Betty S.11/11/2018 23:30
No thanks!!! 🤢
Nina G.11/11/2018 22:37
j’espère que tu es allée y faire un tour 🇸🇪
Felix T.11/11/2018 22:37
Excuse me, but duck embryo is NOT DISGUSTING! It maybe the safest street food i know. These duck embryos are cooked alive and inside its eggshell... These eggs were prepared right on time... Not a day is delayed for it could no longer be "delicious". Can you imagine how clean this kind of food?
Kiana T.11/11/2018 22:25
as much as my dream would be to travel the world trying different foods and alcohol fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu*****************kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk noooooooooooooooo just fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuk nooooooooooooooooooooooooo. Fu*k No. Eh. Until the Zombie Apocalypse is upon us, I'll pass on most of these things. I have heard the cheese maggot is good when cooked though. I might be down for that. COOKED.
Karthik K.11/11/2018 22:15
Where's Pizza with pineapple topping? That's gotta be on top of that list!
Hilas M.11/11/2018 22:05
😂
Aya S.11/11/2018 22:05
👋
جميل ع.11/11/2018 22:05
مرحبًا
Gulbadin N.11/11/2018 01:57
😂😂😂
Kiandriah M.11/10/2018 20:01
nah!
Ali I.11/10/2018 18:06
💛 �ut ❤ 🌿 ғrιendѕ ❤ are ❤ ѕнιne 🎏 lιĸe 🍧 тнe 🎋 ѕтarѕ 💫 🔸 σωиєя : Ali Irfan Baloch 🔸