DIY garden ideas: How to make a terrarium

DIY: How to make a terrarium 🌱 With @collectifmerciraymond

04/12/2020 8:29 AM

12 comments

  • Robert M.
    04/13/2020 17:45

    these are interesting, i’d like to make one, one day

  • Farah A.
    04/13/2020 09:42

    boleh buat sendiri

  • Lisa R.
    04/12/2020 22:19

    Isamar Fonseca

  • Luca S.
    04/12/2020 21:38

    !!!

  • Claudia C.
    04/12/2020 20:08

    Do you have to water it again or does it stay closed forever?

  • Arc'hantael T.
    04/12/2020 12:13

    look!!!!

  • Lisa M.
    04/12/2020 10:15

    @ Belinda Willing

  • Katja B.
    04/12/2020 09:52

    terri.. terräri... kann ich nicht lesen 🤷🏻‍♀️

  • Lorraine H.
    04/12/2020 09:37

    . Xx

  • Sarah B.
    04/12/2020 09:32

    😘😘

  • Matthew L.
    04/12/2020 09:28

    think I’ve found a new thing for you to do with your plants during lockdown

  • Janina K.
    04/12/2020 09:27

    shared

