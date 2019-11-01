back

DIY Tutorial: How to Make All Natural Lip Balm

Learn how to make your own all-natural lip balm. 💚💋💚 (via Brut nature)

01/07/2019 10:57 AMupdated: 08/24/2020 10:18 AM

And even more

  1. 5:02

    What are Asian giant hornets?

  2. 3:27

    How an Activist Lived Off Food From His Yard

  3. 4:35

    The right way to plant trees

  4. 3:59

    Bees coop is a cooperative and participatory shop

  5. 3:08

    How Humans Have Changed the Earth's Geology

  6. 2:03

    U.S. Vs The World On Plastic

3 comments

  • Anastasia S.
    01/11/2019 21:17

    τέτοιο κανε

  • Brut
    01/08/2019 18:07

    Learn how to make an all-natural deodorant.

  • Amel L.
    01/08/2019 12:43

    Not so hygienic to use finger each time

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.