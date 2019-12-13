Doctors trying to vaccinate detained migrants arrested
"We just don't want more people to die." These doctors went to the border to provide flu vaccinations — but they wound up in jail.
CBP says no
The U.S. Border Patrol arrested doctors offering free flu shots to detained migrants in San Diego. Since last December, 3 children in U.S. custody — ages 2, 6, and 16 — have died from influenza. While CBP doesn’t have a vaccination program – ICE says its long-term detention centers do vaccinate immigrants. A group called Doctors For Camp Closures are demanding agents let them give free flu shots to migrants. They say it's in response to the death of a 16-year-old Guatemalan boy in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody.
Need for action
“Border Patrol said that they would not be allowing us to access that, they didn't think it was feasible to provide flu vaccinations to people. This is flu season right now. I'm seeing my first cases at work. We know there's a lot of cases. There's been an uptick recently in cases of influenza. And the intervention really needs to happen now. We just don't want more people to die. I mean, from all of the reports we've heard, there's significant amount of medical neglect and suffering going on. We hear descriptions of people being placed in very cold cells, sick children and adults being placed in isolation in freezing cells. None of these conditions are safe or healthy for a human person. We're going to keep fighting in any way that we can. The goal is just to keep people safe and to keep people healthy and we'll do what it takes to get there,” Marie DeLuca, MD co-founder of Doctors for Camp Closure tells Brut.
Fighting against an outdated policy
CBP maintains it has never been a practice to administer vaccines, and the policy is not new. Doctors for Camp Closures said they will continue to meet with agents and the sector chief to once again request they let doctors in.
Brut.
- 70.3k
- 347
- 46
37 comments
Miguel C.11 hours
No one told them to cross the border js 🤷♂️
Eric C.12 hours
2 sides to every story. its funny how some people think its a concentration camp. They are being detained because they are ILLEGAL immigrants. Until the immigration law changes the border patrol will do their job, dont blame the border patrol change the law.
Jaylin M.12 hours
*Wants to give flu shots to people* *lays in the driveway*🥴🥴
Kenneth Q.14 hours
So go to there country and give your service for free there.
Brian S.17 hours
check this out
Collin M.a day
Why not help Americans who are homeless and can’t afford vaccines. Why are you focusing on people from other countries than your own?
السعيد ب.a day
عمل نبيل
Balbin J.2 days
I see the headlines, but then I see a doctor lying on the road as if he’s protesting. I’m sure they didn’t get arrested for giving a flu shot 💉 I’m sure the charges were that of obstructing etc.
Tarren V.2 days
I’m sure there is many homeless men and women and kids and elders that are vets etc that would gladly take the place of those that the doctors are protesting to give shots
Jeff T.2 days
I believe in helping anyone who needs it. Question for all the bravado speech going on here. You are whining about flu shots, but are just foaming at the mouth to let anyone and everyone in who has not been inoculated (come on with the conspiracy theories) against mumps/polio and other eradicated diseases but you are worried about a flu shot. Why are you not worried about these other diseases entering the country? Hypocrisy at best.
Alfonzo G.3 days
Sad VERY sad
Safia A.3 days
Answer it
Nicole T.3 days
Yea right, flu shots.
Indra L.3 days
This is just so heartbreaking. By giving the flu shots you're protecting your own people to.
Cynthia G.4 days
Is this what America has become?
Geeba S.4 days
Poor Americans first!!!
Paul L.4 days
Illegal immigrants. There Brut, I fixed it for you. You're welcome.
Cassandra G.4 days
They went to the boarder to give out TOXIC VACCINES and then get arrested. Plenty of people right here will take for free.
Anita G.4 days
Oh cmon. We’re allowing this? Where are the outraged protestors at 5gese gates. They can’t/won’t arrest thousands. Show our power
Ney K.4 days
Idiot refuse to get vaccinated.