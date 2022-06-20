Documentary explores the downfall of the Boy Scouts of America
“They’ve been attracting pedophiles.” This filmmaker investigated the downfall of the Boy Scouts of America ...
You will like also
Documentary explores the downfall of the Boy Scouts of America
“They’ve been attracting pedophiles.” This filmmaker investigated the downfall of the Boy Scouts of America ...
How Juneteenth became a national holiday
“It may have marked the end of slavery, but it certainly wasn’t the start of freedom.” Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Here’s what it commemorates ...
"It's probably the best thing I've ever done." - Emma Thompson on her latest role
She plays a widow who hires a sex worker to experience her first orgasm, in the film "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande." Emma Thompson tells Brut why she'd never before encountered this kind of role ... #Tribeca2022
The story of the United Palace
It's where JLo premiered the Netflix documentary "HALFTIME” … But this New York theater was nearly torn down before becoming an iconic cultural institution. Welcome to the United Palace. #tribeca2022
How Emily Meade was asked to do nudity for a show
"They just wanted to know if I would do full frontal nudity, yes or no?" Here's how actress Emily Meade was asked to do nudity for a show ... #tribeca2022
Why Tyler Perry never lost faith
“Black women are my world.” At the Tribeca Festival, Tyler Perry told us about what keeps him going ... #Tribeca2022
How teachers across the U.S. prepare for a school shooting
Active shooter drills, bulletproof backpacks ... This is the disturbing reality for teachers across the country.
Inside the troubled teen industry
"When I was 16, I was kidnapped in the middle of the night ..." Their parents sent them to boarding schools and wilderness therapy camps to "fix" their attitudes. Years later, these survivors of the "troubled teen industry" are speaking up about what they went through …
Remembering Christopher Andrew Leinonen: A life lost at the Pulse shooting
Five years ago, a gunman killed 49 people at Pulse, a gay club in Orlando. Brandon survived. His best friend died. His name was Drew.
What Jurassic Park got wrong about dinosaurs
Standing still wouldn't have saved you from a T. rex. A paleontologist on five things Jurassic Park got wrong about dinosaurs.
The assault on the Capitol: A timeline
It happened one year ago ... Here’s how the January 6 assault on the Capitol unfolded.