Does a Job Guarantee Actually Work?

The concept of guaranteed work is being floated ahead of the 2020 elections — and it’s an idea that’s worked to varying degrees in other countries.
48 comments
Sherry W.05/01/2019 02:07
And so, what is the grand program that Bernie has said will be the magic? Nothing but hard work and tenacity will move a family forward.
Bonnie C.04/30/2019 23:42
She doesn't work for what she gets. She is as corrupt as Trump and lies about as much.
Marilyn J.04/30/2019 20:00
A real expert,!
Taulelei M.04/30/2019 18:41
She just like her father no education
Janine H.04/30/2019 15:12
No, you have no reason to be a good employee if your money is guaranteed. Work your way up, that's how the people that built this country did it.
Richard C.04/30/2019 10:14
Unemployment at record lows translates into plenty of jobs out there now. So why is this the right time for a federal jobs program?
Kam B.04/30/2019 05:24
EARTH IS FLAT!!!
Michael O.04/29/2019 23:45
How many really hard days of work do you think she has done? I mean really hard work days. When I hear people say this and then see them when they try to use any tool , shovel, broom , mop etc ,they look so awkward as if they've never used it in their life.
Michael D.04/29/2019 12:33
Argentina went broke and citizens weren’t allowed to withdraw more than 400 dollars. South Africa is broken and they are dragging people from their homes to shoot them. Stop comparing America to lesser countries. We don’t follow them they follow us. Bernie needs to disappear after 30 years of living in a coma in Congress.
Mark K.04/28/2019 03:16
The government was never envisioned as a large employer much less a guaranteer of jobs for people that only work 100 days a year! Oh wait... they already do that, they are called Congressmen!
Scott S.04/27/2019 02:40
We all want to work for free. Just feed us the same food and keep us in a barn.
Ed T.04/26/2019 22:33
How about private sector jobs paying the same as federal doing the same job ..
Coy M.04/26/2019 18:16
Finland government just collapsed, and soo would we.....If Commy Bernie has his way..... .which will never happen. Can't be that many brain dead dipshits in America
Coy M.04/26/2019 18:14
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1987281971380820&id=100002971105295
Alex V.04/26/2019 17:52
You vapid idiot. What would you know about working.
Joe S.04/26/2019 11:43
Now that we have all these machines and robots..what WORK is there left too DO?!?
Juan M.04/26/2019 05:37
Government doesn’t need to create jobs, there’s plenty of work in agriculture..
David N.04/25/2019 14:06
The Democrats won't be happy until they make slaves out of us all.
Steve J.04/25/2019 05:31
The problem with socialism....is you run out of other people's money.
Philip S.04/24/2019 20:02
Melanoma Jr!