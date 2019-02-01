back

Dolls Empowering Young Girls

Black girl magic in South Africa — that's the goal for these two local doll creators. 🙌🏿🙌🏽

02/01/2019 6:01 PM
40 comments

  • Passi L.
    02/28/2019 23:56

    Hope it not chucky

  • Evangelist S.
    02/28/2019 09:22

    The cutest thing I have watched on facebook... God bless you all

  • Frank V.
    02/26/2019 01:05

    This is interesting and beautiful. Very good for African child.

  • Pretticia K.
    02/25/2019 22:56

    So beautiful

  • Tessier K.
    02/25/2019 17:12

    Nice

  • Andrea M.
    02/20/2019 15:37

    Beautiful, love these dolls . Hopefully they will be sold all around the world.

  • Claudia F.
    02/19/2019 05:25

    Very good

  • Jamila T.
    02/19/2019 02:37

    Good

  • Andrea M.
    02/18/2019 22:31

    Beautiful, love these dolls . Hopefully they will be sold all around the world.

  • Fatoumata B.
    02/16/2019 20:40

    Yes ti si very beautiful for my love daughter

  • Jshada B.
    02/16/2019 01:32

    check this out

  • Stella I.
    02/14/2019 19:45

    I love this!

  • Sofia L.
    02/13/2019 18:46

    I love this

  • Adrianne B.
    02/11/2019 04:30

    Love love love this. ❤

  • Vanney W.
    02/10/2019 18:28

    Awww where can ibuy this dolls or can be a supplier in kenya

  • Issa G.
    02/10/2019 15:26

    What about the Khoi kids?

  • Henintsoa D.
    02/10/2019 09:38

    Soooo cute

  • Irie B.
    02/08/2019 06:34

    I'm impressed for their creativity!

  • Naome M.
    02/07/2019 20:56

    Where do I get these?

  • Lucy L.
    02/07/2019 01:46

    All so beautiful