Donald Trump vs. Greta Thunberg in Davos

At the World Economic Forum, Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg stood in direct opposition to each other on their approach to the climate crisis.
36 comments
Victor A.14 minutes
SHES BEEN BRAINWASHED TO THINK THE NEGATIVE OF LIFE THIS IS NOT THE PAST WE AS CIVILIZATION HAVE TURNED INTO A PEOPLE OF NEEDS OF LUXURY AND CONFORT AND SAFETY AND WEALTH THIS IS THE MODERN WORLD THIS GIRL OR WHO EVER BRAINWASHED THIS GIRL DID HER HARM THE WORLD IS WHAT IT IS TIME IS SHORT FOR EVERYONE NOONE LIVES FOREVER WE ALL BECOME WORMBAIT OR ASH AND THEN DUST IN REALITY LIFE IS A SURVIVAL FOR EVERYONE THIS GIRL WANTS THE WORLD TO GO BACKWARDS INSTEAD OF FORWARD IF SORRY FOR THIS TWIT OF DOOM IF THE WORLD FAILS DOES IT REALLY MATTER I THINK NOT
Jenn S.16 minutes
Children usually disagree with adults. Guess her parents didnt make enough money the first 2 times
Jeyjaz Z.17 minutes
Lil Brat! Go watch some cartoons
John A.17 minutes
I'm sorry but she is being used and she doesn't even know it.
James T.21 minutes
Way smarter and speaker than the crazy adderall fueled grandpa
Rick S.21 minutes
Read from the script Greta , what horse manure! Whoever is using this kid ,should be ashamed of themselves!
Larissa P.23 minutes
Good job Mr president that trillion trees will give extra oxygen what a great idea love our president
John A.24 minutes
I wonder how many trees lost their lives so they could put her on the cover of a magazine?🤔🤔🤔
David P.25 minutes
Trump
Brad F.27 minutes
People are so stupid. So what if the house is on fire we have a space farce to toss billions at but something killing millions right here on Earth is not a concern. The ignorance is blinding. It's your world don't treat it like a dog turd God will take care of it is what I hear from Christians but that's not what the 2000 year old book of Jewish fairy tales tells us. It says "we* are the stewards of the earth. Look what we have done. Stewards lol.
Lê L.30 minutes
Wild dog thinking 🐶🐶🐶
Mirna M.31 minutes
Please stop using a child for things that adults are already doing.
Crystal T.33 minutes
Greta— trump is a dimwit & simpleton he cant grasp an ounce of intelligence from anything you stated
Ann B.35 minutes
We don't believe you President impeached!
Bobby R.37 minutes
We love you Greta!!💖💖💖
David C.38 minutes
We demand you put everyone out of business and create massive dole queues. How dare you!
Steve S.41 minutes
Great fear mongering speech written by the left greta
Trevor L.an hour
Prctical economic logic from an experienced successful businessman and leader of the worlds biggest xountry versus a young emotional scripted teen whose ploy is to gravitate those who can be led to her cause....by any reasonable assessment Trump wins...she just speaks but no solutions flow.
Juan P.an hour
To me it sounds like a bunch of child molesters
Nino I.an hour
I bet greta had not plant a single tree her entire life. 🤭