Donald Trump vs. science

"I don't think science knows, actually." – Donald Trump

09/15/2020 8:59 PM
93 comments

  • Christopher S.
    24 minutes

    Sad, just plain sad.

  • Bob H.
    43 minutes

    He's 100% right. Find me 10 scientists that agree on anything.

  • Anna-Stina L.
    an hour

    Sure, Honduras is a very trustable country, haha. He is a fool. And these small hands - back and forth while he rambles...

  • Trudie R.
    an hour

    i don't think science knows?! sums up his intelligence

  • Tony G.
    3 hours

    Of course people are surprised Donnie. You are normally a run of the mill idiot.

  • Tel P.
    3 hours

    Complete and utter bollock brain.

  • Mohammed T.
    3 hours

    Stupid president trump

  • Shimul V.
    4 hours

    Duck

  • Shimul V.
    4 hours

    আনডা আনডা

  • Adel S.
    5 hours

    wow must be proud of this guy 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Saharsh S.
    5 hours

    Absolutely hilarious seeing him in over his head.

  • Spadey S.
    5 hours

    Ahh yes the gradual destruction of America not by bombs or by countries but by the GREAT TRUMPTY DUMPTY! If this guy should win again lol is over!!

  • Faye B.
    6 hours

    He is trolling the idiots again. They never fail to take the bait.

  • Dennis W.
    6 hours

    What a No Brain speaker 🤡💩🤣

  • Jhun L.
    6 hours

    President hoax...

  • Alldijana H.
    6 hours

    😂

  • Sherry H.
    7 hours

    So embarrassing

  • Jalil B.
    7 hours

    Joe Biden is the best experienced and honest who has love for the nation and unites, not like trump who brought hate and division and possible civil war if god forbid he gets another term. Especially when he is solely responsible for 200, 000 Americans dead due to his negligence.

  • Larry O.
    9 hours

    lying again

  • Alistair C.
    9 hours

    That’s what I call entertainment. I hope you guys what to do on November. Please vote guys!

