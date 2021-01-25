back

Dr. Fauci won't call it the "U.K. variant"

"It's not the U.K.'s fault." Trump called COVID-19 the "China virus." Dr. Fauci won't call the new strain the "U.K. variant"...

01/25/2021 8:36 PMupdated: 01/25/2021 8:39 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:15

    Dr. Fauci won't call it the "U.K. variant"

  2. 4:51

    Pro-choice activist trolls anti-abortion minister with WAP

  3. 5:11

    Bipolar disorder: a mother and daughter share their story

  4. 2:56

    UK: the "tampon tax" ends with Brexit

  5. 3:18

    The story of the coronavirus whistleblower, Dr. Li Wenliang

  6. 5:26

    2020 in 5 minutes

8 comments

  • Erik N.
    4 minutes

    Why cant you call it wuhan flu

  • ثامر م.
    9 minutes

    You want to make him like a prophet or something?!

  • Mark W.
    10 minutes

    What an idiot !!!

  • Karna R.
    12 minutes

    Trump spread in china than hit back

  • Rose M.
    13 minutes

    And you funded all this with American dollars, even after Obama said no. Thus Dr. Fauci is a murderer.

  • Dobson H.
    14 minutes

    WOOOO 2 METER FAUCI...😷😥 PHEW CLOSE UP !!

  • James F.
    15 minutes

    Yeah dirty old buggers harbouring and spreading this new variant with yer masks yah let blow all around the floor spreading yah germs far and wide until my dog picked it up and ate it

  • Jake P.
    17 minutes

    Fauci is trash, belongs in jail for biowarfare against humanity!!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.