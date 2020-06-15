back
Dutch fur farms ordered to cull 10,000 mink amid Covid outbreak
These fur farms were ordered to cull 10,000 mink over concerns that animals infected with coronavirus could transmit it to humans.
06/14/2020 4:02 PMupdated: 10/01/2020 8:08 AM
17 comments
Eugene L.06/15/2020 17:19
we wouldn't have to worry about this in the first place if we didn't have fur farms. Just buy cotton/polyester to keep you warm.
Francis M.06/15/2020 14:11
😔🐰
Christy C.06/15/2020 14:10
There is no need to wear fur. It makes you ugly.
C E.06/15/2020 13:39
Simply finding an excuse to justify their cause.
Claudia T.06/15/2020 10:05
Wtf 🤬😭 I hate people
Maggie H.06/15/2020 07:01
Absolutely disgusting,all for the sake of vanity
Thomas E.06/15/2020 02:45
didn't the CDC say that animals couldn't get covid
Ozy M.06/15/2020 02:19
Animal lives matter....✊
RenRen R.06/15/2020 00:56
Poor poor babies
Dawna K.06/14/2020 22:30
Wait there are still people wearing fur????? Wow...
Margaret F.06/14/2020 21:13
Its totally sickening and barbaric that these animals are kept like this ,id love to stuff all the owners and those who work there into cages , bstrds the lot of them ,and all for money , we just got these fur farms banned in Ireland , 3 of them in operation , and they can just be left free so whats the alternative 🤬🤬🤬🤬
Peggy N.06/14/2020 21:03
We remember
Sue W.06/14/2020 19:53
WHY ARE THERE MINK FARMS ANYWAY ?????
Bianca v.06/14/2020 19:47
The killed more than 570.000 baby's and mothers. In 2024 its not allowd to breed them anymore finaly! We're making protest to stop breeding right now
Kathy B.06/14/2020 18:31
This is an atrocity. I really detest people who abuse animals.
Mark M.06/14/2020 18:22
There should be no such farms at all.
Lorenzo P.06/14/2020 18:15
Im very sad about the animals