back

Dysmus Kisilu is helping small farmers in sub-Saharan Africa

1.3 billion tons. That's how much food is wasted every year. And it's the challenge this young entrepreneur his trying to tackle in sub-Saharan Africa.

10/08/2018 5:46 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 11:37 AM
  • 244.8k
  • 9

And even more

  1. COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen

  2. These youth activists have a message for world leaders

  3. This is an environmental success story

  4. This French shop offers packaging-free products

  5. Activist Hilda Flavia Nakabuye's speech at the C40 in Copenhagen

  6. She Got An Airline To Stop Using Plastic Straws

9 comments

  • Daniel M.
    06/09/2019 18:55

    Hi, I want to get in touch with you. Am interested in solar powered cold rooms. I can be reached on +254 725 222 611 or [email protected]

  • Luigi I.
    10/09/2018 13:34

    What’s the name of this beat ?

  • Kaisu V.
    10/09/2018 08:49

    Good idea.

  • Ben M.
    10/09/2018 03:56

    Wonderful man, great work. All you billionaires a little help wouldn't hurt you know.

  • Dottie B.
    10/08/2018 13:54

    congrat

  • Naman G.
    10/08/2018 12:00

    Also

  • Naman G.
    10/08/2018 11:59

    Please make a YouTube channel qlso

  • Rubin A.
    10/08/2018 11:07

    Lailahaaiallah

  • Rougie M.
    10/08/2018 07:05

    Brilliant!!!