back
Dysmus Kisilu is helping small farmers in sub-Saharan Africa
1.3 billion tons. That's how much food is wasted every year. And it's the challenge this young entrepreneur his trying to tackle in sub-Saharan Africa.
10/08/2018 5:46 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 11:37 AM
- 244.8k
- 660
- 9
And even more
COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen
These youth activists have a message for world leaders
This is an environmental success story
This French shop offers packaging-free products
Activist Hilda Flavia Nakabuye's speech at the C40 in Copenhagen
She Got An Airline To Stop Using Plastic Straws
9 comments
Daniel M.06/09/2019 18:55
Hi, I want to get in touch with you. Am interested in solar powered cold rooms. I can be reached on +254 725 222 611 or [email protected]
Luigi I.10/09/2018 13:34
What’s the name of this beat ?
Kaisu V.10/09/2018 08:49
Good idea.
Ben M.10/09/2018 03:56
Wonderful man, great work. All you billionaires a little help wouldn't hurt you know.
Dottie B.10/08/2018 13:54
congrat
Naman G.10/08/2018 12:00
Also
Naman G.10/08/2018 11:59
Please make a YouTube channel qlso
Rubin A.10/08/2018 11:07
Lailahaaiallah
Rougie M.10/08/2018 07:05
Brilliant!!!