Eco-Friendly Refrigerator Made From Clay

This eco-friendly refrigerator doesn't need electricity to operate. ❄️🔌 (via Brut India)

01/07/2019 12:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 10:16 AM

28 comments

  • Téjas V.
    01/28/2019 17:56

    Low tech

  • Gaurav S.
    01/25/2019 10:15

    Great freezer. thanks India

  • Abdirahiim Y.
    01/25/2019 08:26

    Somalis have been using clay refrigerators for centuries and we call them jalxad.

  • Manuel F.
    01/25/2019 02:20

    👍👍👍🤗

  • Alemán F.
    01/24/2019 18:08

    No congela solo mantiene fresco los alimentos.

  • Hafez G.
    01/24/2019 17:40

    ‏كم هـي مريحـة هـذه اﻵية :❗ ( فَمَا ظَنُّكُم بِرَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ ) اللهم إنا نظن بك ..غفرانًا ، وعفوًا ، ومعافاةً ، وسِـترًا ، وتوبةً ،وهدايةً ، ونصرًا ، وسعادةً ، وثباتًا ، ورزقًا ، وتوفيقًا ، وفرجًا قريبًا ؛ وحُسْن خاتمة

  • Hay M.
    01/24/2019 07:45

    Min

  • Selestian P.
    01/19/2019 16:54

    Supper

  • RodolfAllen L.
    01/19/2019 15:14

    😃

  • Wahiduzzaman T.
    01/19/2019 07:15

    সব মুসলিম দেশের এমন পদক্ষেপ নেয়া উচিত ।

  • Avinash C.
    01/18/2019 17:16

    Very nice.

  • Farah D.
    01/17/2019 11:34

    I also want one like this in uk

  • Vicky K.
    01/17/2019 04:18

    Gujrati

  • Ravi S.
    01/17/2019 01:58

    Kudos to Prajapathi....nice invention

  • Mohamed T.
    01/16/2019 08:46

    Wow

  • Caroline V.
    01/15/2019 22:05

    .

  • Gley L.
    01/13/2019 21:32

    Respect!!

  • Reofoekie P.
    01/13/2019 13:47

    if i am not mistaken, someone from africa did it also but i forget the article

  • Rahul P.
    01/13/2019 04:24

    "They don't have money to buy a refrigerator" Still costs as much as a refrigerator.

  • Imran H.
    01/13/2019 00:22

    Would be great to know what the temp inside the fridge drops down to

