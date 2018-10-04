back
Envoyé spécial investigated the Parma ham sector
While they were investigating the Parma ham sector, these Envoyé spécial journalists tried to interview a pig farmer suspected of animal abuse. They captured this exchange using hidden cameras.
10/04/2018 4:02 PMupdated: 06/19/2019 8:49 AM
19 comments
よろすけ 神.10/30/2018 18:37
The last part of the video is really satisfying.
Fazla R.10/28/2018 18:58
Luis Gomez
Anton S.10/23/2018 16:40
Italiano idiota
Rafiek J.10/19/2018 10:05
American are worry about animals and when Israel killed million of innocent children no problem this world is a joke
Md H.10/17/2018 14:40
Md H.10/17/2018 14:34
Azzi M.10/11/2018 17:51
I hope he will take his part from the highest authorities of the country😯😯
Kajal B.10/11/2018 08:58
pure harasment
Raheem M.10/08/2018 18:31
Narendra T.10/08/2018 11:41
Birgit P.10/07/2018 17:22
I hope he go to jail! 😵😱
German M.10/05/2018 15:18
Hope he get eaten in prison.
PaRo G.10/05/2018 13:31
Its big scandal, make us so sick (those who eat it as well, not at all pure chemicals) Such bosses are usually absent minded, unsensitive, super confined to human exchanges only: not necessarily sadic but surely very dangerous. Let's boycott
Ron V.10/04/2018 20:14
verschrikkelijk dat dierenleed. om te beginnen probeer eens om 2 dagen in de week geen vlees te eten. Ook kleine beetjes helpen.
Jennifer N.10/04/2018 17:03
I hope this guy goes to jail- he can work on getting nice smooth hands while he is there!
Joseph A.10/04/2018 17:03
Nevertheless Parma prosciutto is the best.
Maybelline T.10/04/2018 16:48
Is it just me or this just seems like a reactionary video? It doesn’t really show anything. I’m not defending the maltreatment but you’re not showing both sides. Was it his farm? Where did she get the footage from? The woman and translator didn’t seem to have asked permission for an interview but have decided to just pop up. Maybe this farm has been harassed by police, investigations and reporters through possibly false video footage or a case of defamation and he’s getting agitated by the constant accusations when he’s not done anything wrong (I say this because PETA has done this multiple times). Maybe the video is real and he really is hiding something that’s why he’s getting agitated. So what’s the end goal here? There’s multiple farms in Parma for ham and cheese. Is it a particular farm or all farms? I’ve visited one of the parmigiana factories and these people genuinely take no breaks 365 days of the year. I can understand the anger if they were innocent.
Melvana L.10/04/2018 16:47
My God
Izzuddin A.10/04/2018 16:31
..... Yet "arched-back"matadors still laughing at raging and defenseless bulls.