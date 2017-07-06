Ethics director resigned

The director of the Office of Government Ethics just resigned and what he said a few months ago will make you cringe. 😳
Nevin S.07/08/2017 01:29
I don';t think it exists- its 90% left wing and 10% right wing- sadly there is no balance that I know of
Brandon H.07/07/2017 17:10
So all the Obama yes men are quitting. Huh how ironic. The swamp draining itself. Now we can get some folks in them offices we can actually trust. In actually doing their jobs n earning their pay.
Tecler B.07/07/2017 13:30
We heard about ethics all the time with Obamacare and people just ignored it. It's just people Picking and choosing when something is unacceptable
Justin S.07/07/2017 13:00
"I've been involved in just about every presidential nomination in the past 10 years" Lol politicians try to spin their words around so much it's laughable.
Melissa S.07/07/2017 11:39
Nice try fatty, but you arent even fooling yourself
Joshua C.07/07/2017 09:20
Truth
Sade B.07/07/2017 07:54
Exactlyyyy
Zach S.07/07/2017 06:16
Looks like the last honest man in the cabinet couldn't take it any more. In the movies the bad guys are always winning until you are sure all is lost...then something miraculous happens to save us all. I am banking on that storyline.
Ralph J.07/07/2017 05:28
a fricking obama appointee, of course. not used to having a president who made his fortune in the public sector, and doesn't need to steal from the people. go join christie on the beach, and beware of harpoons.
Nevin S.07/07/2017 00:57
left wing propaganda with an agenda
RJ C.07/07/2017 00:55
Trump is not going to be a positive entry in history books
Patsy C.07/07/2017 00:43
So!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Tre C.07/07/2017 00:41
Well he has a point
Jack C.07/07/2017 00:20
36