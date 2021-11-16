back

Europe battles a new wave of COVID

Austria locks down its unvaccinated, the Netherlands reimposes restrictions ... Here’s how Europe is battling a new wave of COVID...

11/16/2021 8:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:26

    Europe battles a new wave of COVID

  2. 4:30

    Why BBLs can be dangerous

  3. 4:33

    Formerly blind woman on the different experiences of being blind

  4. 5:20

    What is "pinkwashing"?

  5. 4:11

    This trans man crowdfunded his top surgery

  6. 3:56

    Mothers get real about postpartum

3 comments

  • Leila B.
    an hour

    It was a wonderful experience trading Crypto with Elena s Morrison indeed you’ve change my financial status, earning a massive amount within a month of trading. I recommend Ma’am Elena for your investment

  • Cher v.
    an hour

    Ukrain... Social credit system has started up

  • Dorian G.
    an hour

    Puppet Nation with its Puppet rules handed down by the Puppet master in Washington

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.