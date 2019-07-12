Everyday Racism and Sousveillance
#PermitPatty. #BBQBecky. And now, #CallboxChristopher. These viral moments were captured thanks to the trend that aims to hold harassers accountable. 📱
Nosey Neighbors
This viral video of a YouTube employee, identified as Christopher Cukor, calling the cops on a black man waiting outside of a building apartment is just the latest in a string of viral videos exposing everyday acts of racism. Videos of similar incidents are being heralded as a new form of social media activism. The current trend was set off in April 2018 by Jennifer Schulte who called the police on 2 black men barbecuing at an Oakland park. The incident became a hashtag and a viral meme, #BBQBecky. “You can do whatever you want, but I'm recording you right now and you're going to be the next person.” Wesly Michel, who is black, shared the video on Facebook on July 4. San Francisco police confirmed to USA TODAY that the incident took place around the time the video was posted. The video shows a young boy tearfully begging his father not to call authorities.
A white woman dubbed #PermitPatty went viral in June 2018 after she called cops on an 8-year-old girl selling water. A man branded as #CouponCarl received the same viral backlash in July 2018 for calling the police on a black woman at a CVS for allegedly using a forged coupon. According to researchers, the phenomenon folds into a bigger trend called “sousveillance” —the filming of incidents in real time by citizens. The term was originally coined in 2002 by Steve Mann, scientist and godfather of wearable tech. “What's the opposite of oversight, the opposite of oversight is undersight or in French sousveillance. I sort of thought well surveillance - watching from above - they're basically saying well we can record you, but you're not allowed to record us. So there is an element of hypocrisy there, so sousveillance is the veillance of integrity and surveillance is veillance of hypocrisy. , ITV In conversation with Steve Mann. The practice of sousveillance aims to hold harassers accountable. Christopher Cukor has now become known as #CallboxChristopher.
32 comments
Ronda G.07/31/2019 22:19
Poor baby
David W.07/31/2019 15:02
When we were little we were told to mind our own business and don't bother anyone.... what ever happened to that
Anthony R.07/31/2019 10:17
Because if you are white cops don't get called on you right thanks for letting me know
Edward B.07/30/2019 11:01
Just leave each other alone if you or you property isn't being harmed. Maybe offer a cup of coffee talk a few minutes sports , weather dont matter or at least be polite .
Colin M.07/30/2019 01:14
The kid gives me hope though...
Ben J.07/29/2019 01:10
Jesus Christ, and I say that name in holyness, the kid was trying to save him from himself, and the kid sounded like he was 6 years old. Props to his kid.
Matt N.07/25/2019 15:02
Should have got that lady at Walmart on video
Cory B.07/25/2019 04:41
Where is the context of this video? I want to know the whole story.
Leeda C.07/24/2019 11:00
That is so wrong I can't stand people that are like that I really can't just because of their race I look white but I'm American and Mexican it doesnt matter about somebody race its the inside and the personality that counts.
Richtor V.07/23/2019 16:17
Ridiculous. I hope these idiots were taken off to jail for misusing the emergency line. Unlikely but I'm still hoping.
Jacob T.07/22/2019 23:28
Ah yes. YouTube employees being stupid.
Carol W.07/22/2019 22:25
The heartbreaking part of this video is the racist’s son pleading with him to leave. What is this father modeling for his son ... that it is okay to harass people of color?
Alex M.07/21/2019 22:52
That kid is great
Brian M.07/19/2019 06:41
idiots
Josh E.07/17/2019 21:29
Did he get fired? 🤣
Thomas J.07/17/2019 20:38
California is full of wierdos!
Thomas J.07/17/2019 20:38
Lol who cares?
Andy H.07/16/2019 05:20
Thanks to all of those exposing blatant racism
Na I.07/13/2019 23:09
Even his little boy knew it was wrong. Shame on him.
Regina S.07/13/2019 16:53
TROUBLE MAKER! Must be bored!