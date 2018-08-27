back

Ex-con cooks up tasty ramen

Chow down! This ex-con knows a little about un-nutritious prison food — that's why he created his own tasty brand of ramen for inmates. 🍜😋

08/27/2018 7:01 PM

And even more

  1. 5:53

    Welcome to Nun TikTok

  2. 3:44

    Customer service nightmares on TikTok

  3. 4:15

    Tip line set up in Virginia to report teaching race in schools flooded with fake tips

  4. 4:19

    What is a platonic life partnership?

  5. 3:02

    Food delivery workers share their horror stories

  6. 4:27

    This transracial adoptee has a message for adoptive parents

15 comments

  • Danni R.
    08/30/2019 14:25

    I see ppl saying stay out of jail but it’s innocent people in jail too 🥵 sorry that’s like as a poc. I love this idea tbh. I hate that they keep calling this man an ex-con tho.

  • Mark W.
    08/28/2019 16:14

    Stay out of jail and you dont have to worry about missing home?

  • Jennifer C.
    08/28/2019 15:54

    Anthony Costello what?! How cool

  • Ramchandar P.
    08/27/2019 08:16

    Good

  • Ellie S.
    08/27/2019 01:54

    So don’t go to jail 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

  • Brian L.
    08/25/2019 19:55

    Give them bread and water.

  • Taco S.
    08/24/2019 16:25

    Yup and it's dope

  • Sabby S.
    08/24/2019 15:44

    is this the company you were talking about?

  • Anke P.
    08/24/2019 07:21

    Eben with les sodium- that's not healthy at all! 100% carbs, no vitamins... Causes diabetes and so on

  • Mel S.
    08/23/2019 22:28

    Ok brad ... So easy for you to not type that smh

  • Samuel W.
    08/23/2019 20:08

    Lol okay brad.

  • Brad J.
    08/23/2019 19:15

    Don't go to jail there is always that option as well

  • Wendy H.
    08/23/2019 18:09

    Why are prisoners given rubbish food filled with salt? They must be constantly thirsty apart from anything else.

  • Josh W.
    08/23/2019 16:18

    Ramen has almost NO nutritional value whatsoever.... It's just a bunch of carbs. no vitamins, no nutrients, nothing to keep you healthy. it'll keep you alive, but it's not healthy in any capacity. lowering the sodium is a good thing, but it's still not a healthy option. what he needs to do next is to add vitamins and minerals to his product if he is concerned about their health and safety.

  • David P.
    08/23/2019 15:44

    Good luck!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.