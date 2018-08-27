back
Ex-con cooks up tasty ramen
Chow down! This ex-con knows a little about un-nutritious prison food — that's why he created his own tasty brand of ramen for inmates. 🍜😋
08/27/2018 7:01 PM
And even more
- 5:53
Welcome to Nun TikTok
- 3:44
Customer service nightmares on TikTok
- 4:15
Tip line set up in Virginia to report teaching race in schools flooded with fake tips
- 4:19
What is a platonic life partnership?
- 3:02
Food delivery workers share their horror stories
- 4:27
This transracial adoptee has a message for adoptive parents
15 comments
Danni R.08/30/2019 14:25
I see ppl saying stay out of jail but it’s innocent people in jail too 🥵 sorry that’s like as a poc. I love this idea tbh. I hate that they keep calling this man an ex-con tho.
Mark W.08/28/2019 16:14
Stay out of jail and you dont have to worry about missing home?
Jennifer C.08/28/2019 15:54
Anthony Costello what?! How cool
Ramchandar P.08/27/2019 08:16
Good
Ellie S.08/27/2019 01:54
So don’t go to jail 🤷♀️🤷♀️
Brian L.08/25/2019 19:55
Give them bread and water.
Taco S.08/24/2019 16:25
Yup and it's dope
Sabby S.08/24/2019 15:44
is this the company you were talking about?
Anke P.08/24/2019 07:21
Eben with les sodium- that's not healthy at all! 100% carbs, no vitamins... Causes diabetes and so on
Mel S.08/23/2019 22:28
Ok brad ... So easy for you to not type that smh
Samuel W.08/23/2019 20:08
Lol okay brad.
Brad J.08/23/2019 19:15
Don't go to jail there is always that option as well
Wendy H.08/23/2019 18:09
Why are prisoners given rubbish food filled with salt? They must be constantly thirsty apart from anything else.
Josh W.08/23/2019 16:18
Ramen has almost NO nutritional value whatsoever.... It's just a bunch of carbs. no vitamins, no nutrients, nothing to keep you healthy. it'll keep you alive, but it's not healthy in any capacity. lowering the sodium is a good thing, but it's still not a healthy option. what he needs to do next is to add vitamins and minerals to his product if he is concerned about their health and safety.
David P.08/23/2019 15:44
Good luck!