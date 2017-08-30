extreme rescue of a dog in Texas

In Lumberton, TX, a group of men makes an extreme rescue of a dog in the middle of Hurricane Harvey.
58 comments
Jose V.09/03/2017 19:42
Stop throwing the chemtrail and Haarp
Shubhra M.08/31/2017 19:58
god bless uall !
Bilal A.08/31/2017 16:01
No preference humans .perhaps dog has much value than human killed throughout the world.
Jainab C.08/31/2017 14:47
God job
Shamsher A.08/31/2017 14:25
Super, good job. We have done more than this by saving three children from drowning into the river
ੲਿੰਦਰਪਾਲ ਸ.08/31/2017 13:48
GOOD JOB VEEREO # Nature's Creations
Krpnlm G.08/31/2017 13:28
Superb lovely
Debu R.08/31/2017 13:17
God bess u
Dhruv P.08/31/2017 13:12
Super for good thing
Tulasi R.08/31/2017 13:02
Hill
Chinmoy S.08/31/2017 12:49
Nice work guys
Ishtiyaq B.08/31/2017 12:27
Rescue dogs but kill humans great job of champions
Narendra G.08/31/2017 11:48
Hat's of to you sir
Mallikarjuna T.08/31/2017 10:47
Hats off to you
Patel V.08/31/2017 10:13
Thanks for saving
Kush V.08/31/2017 09:56
Great
Tarun T.08/31/2017 09:48
You are great
Rajkumar G.08/31/2017 09:29
jio
Swapan C.08/31/2017 09:23
Hats off to you
Rituparna C.08/31/2017 08:45
I bow down to all you heroes with all my respect.