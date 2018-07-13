back
Fashion Blogger is Embracing Her Body Hair
See ya later, razor! This fashion blogger is embracing her hairy legs, ditching one of Western society's beauty norms — and she's never felt happier. Special thanks to Dana Suchow.
07/13/2018 11:58 AMupdated: 07/31/2019 6:57 PM
36 comments
Bella C.08/06/2019 05:47
Why does she she pluck her eyebrows and her mustache etc she just wants attention for her stupid blog this is old
Jabyl A.07/31/2019 16:32
bc
Martin G.07/31/2019 06:39
WTF have I just watched.....???
Penny F.07/30/2019 22:51
Noooo!
Breda D.07/30/2019 16:28
The only people who put women down are other women, men don't really care
Ben S.07/30/2019 14:11
I like this revolutionary thinking
Julie S.07/30/2019 11:36
Confused....sooo you don't shave your legs but groom your eyebrows....just saying.....who is paying for this online advertising. 🤔🙄
Omair A.07/30/2019 09:51
Top Fan is here.. Don't waste your time in commenting 🤣
Farooq A.07/30/2019 06:25
This is what Feminism has now come to,
Aibie F.07/30/2019 03:55
if you feel like it then go n.
Clinton J.07/30/2019 02:01
I get where shes coming from she wants it to not be standard and expected of women to shave their legs. Which it is But truth is that will make many male viewers not watch. So i understand both her point and why they didnt do it.
Lala J.07/30/2019 00:34
Well
Abigail O.07/30/2019 00:11
Men don't like to remember. They've died.
Alan G.07/29/2019 23:01
Is that why she does her eyebrows and has her hair cut??? Because of the beauty standards? Stupid! Is this what feminism is about nowadays? Marie Curie, Emily Davison etc are turning in their graves!
Jacomien S.07/29/2019 19:41
Very good, I do the same; being who I am.
Bernarka H.07/29/2019 19:20
Who cares?
Ankush K.07/29/2019 17:45
No one cares if you have body hair or not . To walk around with a body full of hairs and wear XL or anything. What we do care is to not see this stupid video about society's idea for beauty standards. We all have preferences and maybe some people are in hairy bodies but most aren't . So it's your choice to shave your legs or not but it's our choice to find you attractive or not. You can't force anyone into liking you.
Nupur S.07/29/2019 17:01
I don't get excited for Brushing my teeth too. Duh!!!
Wassim B.07/29/2019 16:43
see tu peux t'épiler les jambes du coups , pour la soutenir
Justin G.07/29/2019 16:36
You know someone is living the easy life when their gripe with society is based on hair or no hair.