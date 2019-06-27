back
Father and Daughter Drown Trying to Seek U.S. Asylum
This heartbreaking photo of a father and daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande captures the desperation of migrants who risk everything to flee violence and poverty.
06/27/2019 12:02 PMupdated: 06/27/2019 1:58 PM
75 comments
Mildred B.07/01/2019 06:39
How is this trumps fault? You do realize that many immigrants died while Obama was President right? People crossing the border die all the time. I don't know why this one story is any different. I don't mean any disrespect to the family. My condolence. However I feel like we're just trying to find anything that we can just point the finger at Trump at this point.
Daniela S.06/30/2019 14:43
All you people saying CHOICES, obviously there are choices and when a father or mother puts THIS CHOICE on the table it must be THEIR LAST!!! Or something an act of DESPERATION!! None of you can say ANYTHING about this mans decision UNLESS YOU HAVE BEEN IN THAT POSITION!!
Jesus C.06/30/2019 14:29
Racist people get boners with this material: is fuel for their souls
Olga M.06/30/2019 12:52
Triste
Shawn J.06/30/2019 12:16
Parents fault . Dont put your kids in dangerous situations .
Brian M.06/30/2019 08:11
it's just a photo
Milli A.06/30/2019 05:35
vi que subiste una foto que no entendías, pues esta es la historia.
Marcy E.06/29/2019 16:28
Creator Please Bless & Protect those that are seeking a Better Life. 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Adam M.06/29/2019 13:39
El mismo la mato 😡😡
ႀကိဳး06/29/2019 07:10
စိတ္မေကာင္းဘူဗ်ာ
Sam L.06/29/2019 02:20
Cant be responsible for the decisions of others. Everyone chooses their own path. Dont try to make us the reason for your grief.
Chica M.06/29/2019 01:35
Sorry for this.bad dream happen to you amd.family He and baby are in Angels in.heaven. God bless your family Lose. 0
Fokje B.06/28/2019 19:35
So sad 😢
Anthony L.06/28/2019 18:58
785 died under Obama don't hear any one crying about that
Mohiuddin S.06/28/2019 15:43
World peace has totally ruined. Because of some mother fucking leaders.
Dennis C.06/28/2019 12:48
thanks for sharing this.
Ronnie L.06/28/2019 11:47
Heartbreaking, but they should not have tried to cross. Everyone want's a better life. Come legally or don't come at all. The parents are to blame for this tragedy.
Ewan Y.06/28/2019 10:12
RIP🙏😥
Yasdnil S.06/28/2019 07:15
while the world blah blah about trade us china europe russia nkor iran, we forgot that we are human beings, we forgot to look for each other, f walls espionage who's great nuclear gentiles jew state pride oil, GB all !!!!
Gopal G.06/28/2019 06:13
This is very sad