Father in Mexico Mormon Massacre Has Message to Leaders
"If I place the blame for my daughter's murder on something — that something is called the abandonment by... the governments of Chihuahua and Sonora." Adrián LeBarón spoke with Brut about the brutal massacre of his family.
‘I can’t get that sight of my family out of my head’
The daughter and 4 grandchildren of Adrián LeBarón — grandson of the founder of Colonia LeBarón in Galeana — were murdered at the border of Chihuahua and Sonora. The nine women and children killed by drug cartel gunmen in northern Mexico lived in a remote farming community where residents call themselves Mormon — descendants of former members of The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints who fled the U.S. to escape the church’s 19th century polygamy ban.
“The reason why I’ve agreed to this interview is that my daughter was killed in this massacre: María Rhonita LeBarón Tucker. If I place the blame for my daughter’s murder on anything, that something is called the neglect by both governments – the governments of Chihuahua and Sonora – of this area. One thing that clearly confirmed for me the neglect to which this area is subject is that when I heard about my daughter, that they’d set fire to the car she was in. Yes, we sought help from the federal police. They came with us, because we heard that and we went there, and a couple of Army soldiers also came with us. And what shocked me the most was arriving at the scene. Seeing them there, going down and seeing their bullet-ridden bodies, shot dead and covered in blood. I can’t get that sight out of my head,” Adrián Dayer LeBarón Soto, Father of Rhonita LeBarón tells Brut.
Many of the families living there trace their origins to the community of La Mora to the 1950s — and some have much deeper roots. With a population of less than 1,000 dual U.S.-Mexican citizens, La Mora lies in a desert valley ringed by rugged mountains about 70 miles south of the border towns of Douglas, Arizona and Agua Prieta in Mexico’s Sonora state.
Brut.
- 252.3k
- 1.0k
- 278
238 comments
Hortencia T.a day
Vendiciones
Hortencia T.a day
Dios lo fortalesca y lamentablemente tristemente as I es. Pero de la justicia divina no escapan esos asesinos mis condolencias y Dios con huste y sane estas heridas y ese dolor tan Grande ke solo Dios puede sanar
Joannah S.2 days
Eso es muy sierto si te acsidentastes o te mueres primero te recojen los cuervo por que de que yegen el peritage o la policia mummy nunca yegan eso si es una inpotencia de la fregada
Gregoria A.2 days
Si maxico estan malo vallance no son
Maria V.2 days
Es berda y una tristesa lo a compaño en su dolor
Javier L.2 days
Puros mafiosos
Lourdes P.2 days
Descanse en paz tu hija señor lebaron y. Austed y su familia mi mas sentido pesame estos echos demuestran la neglijencia del gobierno Mexicano y la poca madre que tienen estas personas que no se tientan el corazon para quitarles la bida ajente inocente que barbaros no tienen perdon de dios lamento su terrible perdida dios le de mucha Rescnasion. Amen
Chacho D.2 days
Y para los dolientes que an matado los lebaron que para esos que ni en el mundo los asen jente ipocrita que ni les importa y ay estan de ipocritas ocupense de su vida y dejen los demas
Pedro R.2 days
I feel sorry for Those Kids Parents should stay straight it is no way someone is gone to come an murder you whole family for no Reason Lebarons family has a bad Reputation in Mexico they been stolen Properties from Old poor Mexican people Dealing with drugs an more stuff. A lot of people even the Government knows this. Dont let them fool y'all!!!!
Silvia V.2 days
Siento mucho lo que les a pasado y tienes razón Adrián levaron Dios es el que les va hacer justicia de eso estoy segura porque podrán comprar y burlar la justicia de la tierra para la de Dios no
Juana A.2 days
Muy triste,Dios los cuide
Nati G.3 days
Amen
Martha N.3 days
🙏🙏🙏😭😭😭
Rossy E.3 days
Valiente hombre al hablar.....Gobierno de mi país, estas matando tu pueblo, arrebatando nuestra libertad y condenandonos al abandono total., que triste es saber que es más importante la ambición que el respeto al prójimo.
Mary C.3 days
Dios lo bendiga y los proteja
Jaime S.3 days
Todo eso es farsa y mentira si pasara eso en tu familia apoco los ibas a enterrar al dia siguieente, no dejaron ni que se arrimaran los forenses ni los investigadores movieron toda la evidencia,,, si ami me matan toda la familia quedaria traumado por almenos 5 dias sin poder hablar ni comer muchomenos salir en la tele
Jaime S.3 days
This is like the twin towers same people killing each other for obtaining power and money.
Mary L.4 days
EL SEÑOR LES FORTALESCA Y LES HAGA JUSTICIA Q EL PRESIDENTE TOME CARTAS EN ESA INJUSTICIA TAN MALBADA Q ANIMALES, NUESTRO MAS SENTIDO PESAME PERO DIOS DIJO MIA ES LA VENGANZA YO PAGARE QUE ASI SEA !!!
Maria S.4 days
Mis oraciones con la familia y se q su lucha no será en vano
Maria S.4 days
Que la paz de Dios sirva para q sea el comienzo de una lucha definitiva contra los q envenenan a jóvenes con las drogas y destruyen familias