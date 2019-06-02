Fighting Hate by Sharing Immigrants’ Stories

Fighting Hate by Sharing Immigrant's Stories

Tony Hernandez started an online archive of immigrant stories to fight misinformation and xenophobia. The Immigrant Archive Project’s mission is to record, archive and distribute the heritage stories of immigrants in the United States in order to help everyone understand the immigrant experience and its vital contribution to American society. Their growing archive will ensure that the faces and voices of immigrants are seen and heard, not only collectively, but individually, and in so doing, will teach the world to connect with immigrants on fundamentally human and moral terms while fighting for your rights through activism.

As immigrants themselves, Tony and his partner Gustavo are well aware of the contributions made and challenges faced by immigrants in America. In 2008, they saw the necessity to humanize the polarized issue of immigration through sharing stories that open hearts and minds.As business partners for over 20 years and experienced radio and television executives, they had the skills and resources to bring the power of these stories to the public. At first, they recorded the stories of friends and family members and eventually began a nation-wide effort to document stories.

They have had the opportunity to meet with hundreds of immigrants from all walks of life and find a common thread among the immigrants who share their stories. Regardless of where they are born, the great majority are hardworking people with a burning desire to succeed and provide for their families. They truly embody the American spirit, and collectively, theirs is the quintessential American story. The Immigrant Archive Project has over 2,000 hours of content of immigrants, and their children, sharing their stories.

Hernandez has interviewed people from all walks of life, ranging from Farmworkers Carlos La Lama. He sees the archive for immigration as more relevant than ever.

