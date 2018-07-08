back

Fighting Hijab Stereotypes

Social media star Leah Vernon is embracing herself and shedding the societal restrictions placed around women who wear hijabs. Special thanks to Leah Vernon.

08/07/2018 7:01 PM

66 comments

  • Areeb A.
    10/12/2018 15:33

    Stay Blessed!

  • Tony D.
    09/24/2018 19:28

    Where the hijab? She is wearing a hat. Now she is famous 😂

  • Chuck A.
    09/10/2018 00:52

    Forgive her for she knows not what she is doing.

  • Qais T.
    09/06/2018 02:36

    Osman O'Ghilzai Gazi Osmanovic But why?

  • Corey C.
    09/02/2018 18:43

    Lol wtf

  • Oury S.
    09/01/2018 00:59

    Love you

  • Kashif M.
    08/28/2018 02:47

    super baby

  • Kathy W.
    08/27/2018 09:00

    Amazing and powerful woman! Keep doing your thing!

  • Olivia B.
    08/25/2018 03:49

    How can you be Muslim and a feminist?

  • Ghani K.
    08/19/2018 13:20

    What is that

  • اسامه ا.
    08/17/2018 22:45

    ويزو

  • Khalilah M.
    08/17/2018 12:29

    I see you sis! InshaAllah 🏆 👏 🙌 👑

  • Nicole L.
    08/17/2018 00:30

    That’s my girl

  • Kiah H.
    08/14/2018 19:22

    She’s beautiful! She’s inspirational! She’s everything! I love her!

  • Jessica A.
    08/14/2018 14:09

    Leah is an inspiration. I truly appreciate her transparency and allowing us to share her journey with her. Keep shining! We love you!

  • Tiara T.
    08/14/2018 10:17

    Yes mama " I bring Me"❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Mayor R.
    08/14/2018 00:16

    I love you yourself and your style Leah Vernon. May Allah bless you

  • Alaa A.
    08/13/2018 23:00

    🤞🏽 we can get her to come!

  • Sinéad A.
    08/13/2018 20:12

    😍

  • Sultana M.
    08/13/2018 16:49

    I love this!!!! wow mashallah!! I wish when I was little I had somebody like you to look up to.. but I do hope other Muslim girls have the opportunity to not feel ashamed or scared for wearing hijab amongst people who have never seen it before or don’t understand it. I wish you the best!!

