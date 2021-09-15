back
Fighting Texas' abortion ban with humor and memes
Shrek porn, memes, and fake tips ... Texas' whistleblower website to snitch on women in need of an abortion is getting trolled. Sarah Sophie Flicker helped start it all ...
09/10/2021 5:23 PMupdated: 09/10/2021 5:25 PM
6 comments
Gia G.09/15/2021 20:05
My body my choice
Brut09/13/2021 14:16
Serah L.09/13/2021 02:10
I can't believe TX approved this law. I can't believe the Federal Government is allowing this. they need to put a stop to this. it's a women's choice and right to do what she feels needs to be done.
James P.09/11/2021 18:09
If some people have the right to ban abortion do I have a right to stop people from using their mouth to say silly things? Please say yes.
Ragheed J.09/11/2021 13:33
I fully support the abortion ban whole heartedly at the same time there is got be a full support for women who want to give the baby away or keep and raise it
Hilda W.09/10/2021 18:26
Good🙌 Anyone' who's got a problem with a woman choosing what to do with her pregnancy is the one with the problem... It's none of your business