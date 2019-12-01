Fighting Waste With Ugly Food
These fresh vegetables would have ended up in the landfill because they're ugly. But thanks to @HungryHarvest, they could end up on your plate instead.
Upgrading the food system
This “ugly” produce might have ended up in a landfill. Instead, it went to Hungry Harvest. A company combating food waste by shipping it to consumers at a discount. The Franciscan Center receives donations — including from Hungry Harvest to feed hundreds of people at their community kitchen. Evan Lutz. Evan Lutz is a 26 -year-old social entrepreneur from Baltimore, Maryland who is passionate about food justice, entrepreneurship, and the Baltimore Ravens.
All of these vegetables are maybe abused from supermarkets, but they are perfect for us. ‘Cause feeding 500 people is a daunting task, but everything here you’ll see will go to use. Food waste is one of the largest contributors to climate change. If it were a country — if food waste were a country — it would be the third largest contributor to climate change behind the United States and China. And the thing is though, waste is very preventable and solvable issue. We are in Jessup, Maryland produce terminal. The Hungry Harvest warehouses. I started way back in 2014, about five and a half years ago, and I started with just farm stands selling one farmer's surplus ** produce to college students at the University of Maryland. It's blossomed into Hungry Harvest, where we prevent about 18 million pounds of produce from going to waste,” Evan Lutz, CEO, Hungry Harvest tells Brut.
Lutz procures his produce from farms, packing houses, wholesalers and sells them in subscription boxes, community markets "Produce in a SNAP", and donations to food banks and community kitchens. In working toward the mission of reducing food waste, Lutz sees room to create more efficiency and for the companies to potentially work together. At the same time, he said, “there’s plenty of room in the market for a few companies to compete and build successful businesses.”
55 comments
Teresia K.2 days
You're Amazing, God Bless You.
Esther S.3 days
El amor de la vida de nosotras
Yeni S.3 days
Amaze
John C.4 days
This is where baby carrots come from. There is actually no such thing as a baby carrot per se. They start out as regular-size carrots, but due to an odd appearance, they are shaped to be more appealing, otherwise they won’t sell and be tossed.
Tommy P.4 days
Here in our country,the Philippines,vegetables are still sold at a bargain price to prevent wastage,but there people who throw it away immediately due to safety reasons,but as for me,as long as its not rotten,its still okay for cooking,we eat veggies.
Christian D.4 days
He is so young to do great things.. But he did.. And it very well done..
Delia M.4 days
Awesome
TauFan T.5 days
In indonesia almost nothing is wasted from the beginning
Sanjaykumar W.5 days
मोदी सरकार का विकास!
Kohinur A.6 days
It's a great thing
Jillian D.6 days
Thanks to him ❤️
Latha S.6 days
The odd ones are really tasty👍
Francis A.7 days
thanks to you
Ugochukwu C.7 days
Good one. Keep it up.
Martha D.12/11/2019 15:48
Wonderful idea.
Akabene N.12/11/2019 11:30
Doesn't happen in Nigeria, food is good We don't waste food except its bad and not salvageable
Silvana M.12/10/2019 22:43
Aquí en Chile prefieren botarlo, lo que encuentro espantoso!!
Latha B.12/10/2019 21:44
Wow
BellaNena S.12/10/2019 14:00
Angeles en la tierra ayudan otro a comer y dan alternativas estso alimentos otrono usan
Sharmila S.12/09/2019 22:52
This is really amazing... Well done Well thought Wwll executed..