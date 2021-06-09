back

Film pays tribute to COVID frontline workers of New York City

Shot realtime in pandemic-hit New York, a film about an immigrant gravedigger and his daughter premieres in the city it pays tribute to. Brut is partnering with the Tribeca Film Festival bringing you the stories accompanying New Yorkers as their city reopens.

06/09/2021 6:45 PMupdated: 06/09/2021 6:47 PM
  • Brut
    an hour

    TFF is the first film festival held in person in North America since the start of the pandemic. For more information: https://tribecafilm.com/