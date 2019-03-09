Finland's Entire Government Just Resigned

Finland's entire center-right government submitted its resignation after it failed to pass reform on health care and social programs. 😮
Patricia L.04/01/2019 00:37
Can you see something like that happening here ?
Christopher B.03/31/2019 13:13
Our governors would have to resign every 2 years No one does anything well in our government but steal.
Gregg S.03/28/2019 15:54
Inner voice...
Elsie L.03/24/2019 13:31
If only Puerto Rico ‘s goverment could learn from this.👏
John J.03/20/2019 14:06
Lol i love how it just has to be a center right government. Thanks for the propaganda
Vicky P.03/12/2019 22:00
Not everyone has an inner voice🤭
William R.03/09/2019 20:55
What a refreshing idea! Don't sit around blaming, pointing fingers, and making excuses. Just accept responsibility and get on with it! I doubt it will catch on.😞
Laura S.03/09/2019 19:19
Thanks God we will not have SOTE!
Frank L.03/09/2019 17:51
Now there is a radical thought, responsible for your words, your actions and what you do not do. Our governments in North America could learn a lot from these politicians.
Elizabeth H.03/09/2019 14:21
should be obligatory watching for many a political party