Finland's Entire Government Just Resigned

Finland's entire center-right government submitted its resignation after it failed to pass reform on health care and social programs. 😮

03/09/2019 1:01 PM
Politics

10 comments

  • Patricia L.
    04/01/2019 00:37

    Can you see something like that happening here ?

  • Christopher B.
    03/31/2019 13:13

    Our governors would have to resign every 2 years No one does anything well in our government but steal.

  • Gregg S.
    03/28/2019 15:54

    Inner voice...

  • Elsie L.
    03/24/2019 13:31

    If only Puerto Rico ‘s goverment could learn from this.👏

  • John J.
    03/20/2019 14:06

    Lol i love how it just has to be a center right government. Thanks for the propaganda

  • Vicky P.
    03/12/2019 22:00

    Not everyone has an inner voice🤭

  • William R.
    03/09/2019 20:55

    What a refreshing idea! Don't sit around blaming, pointing fingers, and making excuses. Just accept responsibility and get on with it! I doubt it will catch on.😞

  • Laura S.
    03/09/2019 19:19

    Thanks God we will not have SOTE!

  • Frank L.
    03/09/2019 17:51

    Now there is a radical thought, responsible for your words, your actions and what you do not do. Our governments in North America could learn a lot from these politicians.

  • Elizabeth H.
    03/09/2019 14:21

    should be obligatory watching for many a political party