back
Firenados, explained
Many believe a rare "firenado" recently formed near the California wildfires... Here's what you need to know about fire tornadoes, an extremely unusual and dangerous phenomenon.
08/20/2020 2:51 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
13 comments
Andrew L.09/24/2020 09:26
I've seen this occur that many times it's a regular occurrence. Anyone who has been involved in fighting bush fires will tell you the same thing
Axel D.09/23/2020 03:24
And yet they do not see WRATH in all this. The Lord is slowly releasing the four winds of strife that it should blow upon the earth. Soon he will give the earth entirely into the hands of Satan whom mankind has chosen. He will reap evil from one end of the earth to the next....It is coming ...this is the beginning...
Andrew E.09/22/2020 00:59
The song is 🔥 not those forests.
प्रशान्त ग.09/21/2020 15:07
Lethal Combo🌪️x🔥
Daniel E.09/21/2020 12:35
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/capital-weather-gang/wp/2017/10/19/video-hellish-firenado-seen-in-devastating-blaze-in-portugal/
Ehgroehg A.09/21/2020 11:32
https://www.facebook.com/alessandrodos.dani.7/videos/129368448871277/?extid=IYRMhDniupcEuQJy
Ehgroehg A.09/21/2020 11:31
are u sure that’s just a global worming? https://youtu.be/4QHlamEansg https://youtu.be/07rtBip9ixk https://www.facebook.com/alessandrodos.dani.7/videos/129368448871277/?extid=6eTNvXhSospLBeLB
Jean-Francois M.09/21/2020 11:23
Music unbearable.
Ariel F.09/21/2020 11:21
💔
Kumeraguru M.09/21/2020 11:18
More worst than the normal tornadoes
Raphael P.09/21/2020 11:06
juro que li sharknado
Giorgos K.08/22/2020 05:10
kill it
Natalie C.08/20/2020 18:21
K