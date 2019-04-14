back

First Muslim To Golf in College While Wearing Hijab

She’s believed to be the first Muslim to golf in college while observing the hijab — and she has opinions on representation in the sport.

04/14/2019 10:21 AM
  • 485.8k
  • 97

Breaking Stereotypes

  1. Black Woman Wins Miss Universe For First Time in 8 Years

  2. Teens Break Barriers Through Surfing

  3. Welcome to Heavy Metal Church

  4. First/Second Generation: Growing Up Taiwanese-American

  5. Nova Galaxia on No-Shave November

  6. Navy Officer By Day and Drag Queen By Night

78 comments

  • Adnan K.
    05/01/2019 02:13

    Salute to you

  • حمص ا.
    04/30/2019 16:30

    الله يستر عليكي في الدنيا والاخره

  • Chabchaka A.
    04/30/2019 11:16

    The women's place in the Quran is home and nowhere else. She knows nothing about Islam.

  • LîNa C.
    04/29/2019 22:38

    You are the best Noor

  • Smati S.
    04/29/2019 21:58

    Nik omatekom

  • Soner O.
    04/29/2019 13:22

    I wonder how tolerant this lady is towards lgbt individuals 🙂. I fully support her as long as she supports all groups discriminated all around the world, especially in muslim countries.

  • Drmona A.
    04/29/2019 07:08

    Poor girl she can't play Golf!!!! 🤤😭😢Big issue More than girls without home without family alone 🤔

  • Gabriel G.
    04/29/2019 05:55

    Stay blessed noor

  • Derviş A.
    04/29/2019 00:47

    R

  • Sabri M.
    04/29/2019 00:22

    Good luck

  • نايل ف.
    04/28/2019 18:34

    God bless you. Keep doing what you love.

  • Md N.
    04/27/2019 17:55

    hi. dear

  • Motiur R.
    04/27/2019 16:15

    I am abangladesh

  • Motiur R.
    04/27/2019 16:13

    You country

  • Moti P.
    04/27/2019 15:16

    This has been making rounds for many many days now. Let her play whatever she wants.. please move it now.

  • Ameer H.
    04/26/2019 16:27

    Goood

  • Ameer H.
    04/26/2019 16:26

    Callome

  • Ameer H.
    04/26/2019 16:26

    Nice

  • Mariama S.
    04/26/2019 16:26

    Machallah Nice ❤❤❤❤❤

  • Habibur R.
    04/26/2019 16:02

    so nice