Flo-Jo's unbeatable records

The story behind the world records set by Flo-Jo: the fastest woman to ever live. And the newcomers closing in ...

08/04/2021 4:59 PMupdated: 08/04/2021 5:01 PM

Sports

    Flo-Jo's unbeatable records

279 comments

  • Gm S.
    a day

  • Lindon D.
    2 days

    She is my all-time favorite female sprinter and Bolt my favorite male!

  • Tony G.
    2 days

    Wish she wouldve came over my house, thats what her name would be....FLO-JO.

  • Patrick M.
    2 days

    I think some other athlete said he didn't dope too

  • Nate W.
    2 days

    Non-stop to the top fantastic I love it that's what it takes when you keep your focus you can get it done God bless you

  • James T.
    2 days

    Physical specimen!!!

  • John S.
    2 days

    she was beautiful

  • Edward B.
    2 days

    There was always a question as to whether she was juiced ... She was always good, but she suddenly became a world beater, as if out of nowhere. Tragically, she died young. 😎

  • Jeff C.
    2 days

    That’s a dude for sure

  • Billy J.
    2 days

    When you get to the top of the heap Her husband use steroids I’m sure she did it needs to be thrown out nobody can run that fast we all know it

  • Misha D.
    2 days

    Y'all are so jealous, lol!!!

  • Tracie C.
    2 days

    Can’t wait for !! 🙌🏽🙌🏽

  • Bob V.
    2 days

    Cheater

  • Philip P.
    2 days

    very beautiful

  • Tony S.
    2 days

    ‘s WRs may also keep more than 30 yrs.

  • Elver C.
    3 days

    Flo jo

  • David S.
    3 days

    another roid death

  • Ericso S.
    3 days

    She was here just to establish her mark on this world.

  • Paul S.
    3 days

    Anyone who knows anything about the sprints knows she was obviously juicing. Her best time in the 100m in 1986 was 11.42...2 years later she runs a 10.49??? Get real, no one drops almost a full second in the 100m in 2 years.

  • Gus B.
    3 days

    Baby you was the greatest,and so Fly and Can Fly,The Goat#80's!!!