For this ballet company from Kyiv, the show must go on

"When we dance, I express all the hurt and pain that I feel." This ballet company from Kyiv arrived in France a day before the war broke out in Ukraine. Brut followed them backstage during a performance as they danced for their homeland ...

04/03/2022 5:57 PM
1 comment

  • Christos M.
    an hour

    Dance warriors 🙏

