back
For this ballet company from Kyiv, the show must go on
"When we dance, I express all the hurt and pain that I feel." This ballet company from Kyiv arrived in France a day before the war broke out in Ukraine. Brut followed them backstage during a performance as they danced for their homeland ...
04/03/2022 5:57 PM
- New
And even more
- 4:33
For this ballet company from Kyiv, the show must go on
- 7:19
"I didn't report my sexual assault because ..."
- 4:02
“I didn’t want to be a refugee:” She fled Ukraine at 38 weeks pregnant
- 9:57
Abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson: What we know
- 5:42
The real story of the Tinder Swindler
- 5:00
Welcome to #Exmormon TikTok
1 comment
Christos M.an hour
Dance warriors 🙏