Franky Zapata Crosses the English Channel on His Flyboard
French inventor Franky Zapata successfully traveled 22 miles across the English Channel on his Flyboard — just 10 days after he crashed into the sea. 🕴️
08/08/2019 10:19 AM
Edmund O.09/01/2019 04:24
The world is going far in technology but here in Nigeria headsmen are killing innocent Nigeria because of land to graze! Headsmen still insist and desire to roam the whole of Nigeria and west Africa with cows and Governors are taking Pictures with Fully armed Terrorist accompanied by Soldiers and DSS personnel all in the guise of making peace! The world is leaving Nigeria behind in all sphere of life!! So sad and discouraging!! No wonder Nigerians even prefer to take the risk and travel to war ravaged Libya in the hope of reaching Europe rather than stay in Nigeria! Is there hope for us in this country?
