French Guiana: NGOS and citizens protesting against oil-drilling project

Oil giant Total plans to drill off the coast of French Guiana to find oil. Concerned NGOs and citizens are protesting against this project that could have a huge impact on biodiversity. Brut Nature went over them to meet them.

01/02/2019 12:12 PM
  • 476.6k
  • 15

10 comments

  • Omar B.
    01/28/2019 09:16

    French guyana ...black people bad people white people imperialist conquerors..fuck them

  • Manoj B.
    01/27/2019 04:06

    Pls protect it

  • Manish B.
    01/27/2019 00:57

    Please do not play with nature.

  • Abdellatif M.
    01/23/2019 22:15

    K

  • Shad B.
    01/20/2019 21:18

    I wonder what does her car work on ? 🤔 Interesting

  • Jihad T.
    01/06/2019 16:49

    Hmm

  • Coleen C.
    01/05/2019 18:59

    These days people only care about making money and not the environment or our planet. When the time comes for the world to end, they will say "we shouldn't of done that" but guess what we all wish we did not do something in our past but we cant turn back time. YOU CANT TURN Back TIME WHEN IT COME TO THE END OF THE WORLD AND THAT WILL ALL BE ON YOU!!!!!! SO DISAPPOINTED!!!!!!!!

  • Akash D.
    01/05/2019 04:27

    It's very harmful for ecosystem.. I appeal to Guyanian people to raise their voice strongly against this drlling

  • Rene C.
    01/02/2019 23:05

    Supporting and increasing CO2 emission is criminal not just for the future of humans but for all life on earth!

  • Curtis D.
    01/02/2019 16:52

    It’s not dangerous if it’s built right.