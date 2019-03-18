back
French Guiana: soldiers are fighting against gold trafficking
In French Guiana, the impact of gold trafficking on the environment is so disastrous that the army has to intervene. Brut Nature followed soldiers on the ground. Episode 2 of our series of stories on the impact of gold in Guiana.
03/18/2019 4:48 PM
- 234.4k
- 1.4k
- 24
And even more
Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
In Lebanon, animals are also victims of the crisis
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Polar-bear spray-painted with strange graffiti in Russia
22 comments
Luyanda N.03/31/2019 09:25
Think we are stupid. Now they car about Afrika
Nataram C.03/31/2019 06:30
Bjp
واحید ا.03/30/2019 17:32
بسیار عالی
Akbar K.03/30/2019 01:48
You want us to believe they care about the environment and not the gold 😂
Adam C.03/30/2019 00:23
They take bribes and walk away. No way do the police actually shut it down.
Sohair S.03/29/2019 19:12
It is illegal for native people to take the Gold from their nature country but it It's very legal for foreign forces to take their gold and send it back to their countries what a coincidence
Rayiez B.03/27/2019 20:56
And in my country just west of this we have some military personel used as security and tax collectors for illegal miners on behalf of the friends, family or allies to the government, what a shamefull contradiction😞
Ka Ï.03/26/2019 04:39
quand c'est pour piller l'afrique ça parle "d'investigation" mais quand on touche à sa Guyane française ça parle "d'orpaillage illégal" quel ironie..
Ali İ.03/25/2019 06:04
Nice pr but actually bs
Jane K.03/24/2019 13:30
☹️☹️
Sohail S.03/24/2019 08:52
& why u French r there ? again for Gold??
Ibrahem P.03/23/2019 13:59
“
Leconte C.03/23/2019 13:36
Et le projet "montagne d'or" !! Ah celui là est "legal" pardon...
Gary J.03/23/2019 10:57
Nothing compared to africa
Leo L.03/21/2019 14:03
Gold is useless. Useless money. Just useless. I don’t get it ???? 🤦♂️
Dood P.03/20/2019 00:58
Neat that the government of the country can do the same thing, but it’s a problem once others get that gold in their hands
Johnny B.03/19/2019 05:37
Side note: that piece of shit 4wheeler goes for less than 3k
Mikey M.03/18/2019 22:09
They are only pissed cause they aren't getting a cut.
Elijah D.03/18/2019 19:09
About fucking time 🙄𓂀
Becamama M.03/18/2019 17:13
Que lamentable y triste....