back

Garden eels exist in various kinds of species

They're anchored to the ocean floor, move with the current, but they're not weeds.

10/16/2018 5:09 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 9:08 AM
  • 246.5k
  • 49

And even more

  1. How did the great auk go extinct?

  2. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  3. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  4. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  5. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

  6. 3 monkeys with unusual colors

34 comments

  • Céline D.
    11/04/2018 03:36

    😱!!!!

  • Robert J.
    11/01/2018 09:12

    Not fish, eels are finless.

  • Dilay T.
    10/22/2018 13:01

    askim onlar ot degilmis dahada dalmam😨😨

  • عبد ا.
    10/22/2018 06:43

    سبحان الله ويخلق مالا تعلمون

  • Jayne C.
    10/20/2018 14:04

    .

  • Hayley M.
    10/19/2018 09:27

    imagine swimming and seeing this

  • Dylan S.
    10/19/2018 02:49

    Medusa wants her hair back :D

  • Cat G.
    10/17/2018 07:14

    - these are garden eels! 😃

  • Aspen S.
    10/17/2018 05:21

    looks like the ones from the little mermaid

  • Brittany V.
    10/17/2018 00:35

    , Amy Turner, so cute!

  • Benjamin J.
    10/16/2018 23:54

    lombri boy

  • Sally S.
    10/16/2018 22:23

    O there part of ocean because they are here to change the Earth ....eels look like little worms ...lol

  • Gary W.
    10/16/2018 18:49

    💕💕💕💕💕👍💕👍😍😍😍😍

  • Simon G.
    10/16/2018 18:44

    these are the eels I was talking about.

  • Katja B.
    10/16/2018 18:25

    arielle🤯

  • Zoe M.
    10/16/2018 17:42

    pretty sure this is you

  • Pema S.
    10/16/2018 17:01

    They look like snakes.

  • Harn W.
    10/16/2018 14:17

    so cuteeee

  • Christine B.
    10/16/2018 14:04

    Si je tombais là dedans , arrêt cardiaque assuré !!😱😨

  • Isabel W.
    10/16/2018 13:49

    hoe gek