Garden eels exist in various kinds of species

They're anchored to the ocean floor, move with the current, but they're not weeds.
34 comments
Céline D.11/04/2018 03:36
😱!!!!
Robert J.11/01/2018 09:12
Not fish, eels are finless.
Dilay T.10/22/2018 13:01
askim onlar ot degilmis dahada dalmam😨😨
عبد ا.10/22/2018 06:43
سبحان الله ويخلق مالا تعلمون
Jayne C.10/20/2018 14:04
.
Hayley M.10/19/2018 09:27
imagine swimming and seeing this
Dylan S.10/19/2018 02:49
Medusa wants her hair back :D
Cat G.10/17/2018 07:14
- these are garden eels! 😃
Aspen S.10/17/2018 05:21
looks like the ones from the little mermaid
Brittany V.10/17/2018 00:35
, Amy Turner, so cute!
Benjamin J.10/16/2018 23:54
lombri boy
Sally S.10/16/2018 22:23
O there part of ocean because they are here to change the Earth ....eels look like little worms ...lol
Gary W.10/16/2018 18:49
💕💕💕💕💕👍💕👍😍😍😍😍
Simon G.10/16/2018 18:44
these are the eels I was talking about.
Katja B.10/16/2018 18:25
arielle🤯
Zoe M.10/16/2018 17:42
pretty sure this is you
Pema S.10/16/2018 17:01
They look like snakes.
Harn W.10/16/2018 14:17
so cuteeee
Christine B.10/16/2018 14:04
Si je tombais là dedans , arrêt cardiaque assuré !!😱😨
Isabel W.10/16/2018 13:49
hoe gek