Get to know Oscar-winning Spike Lee

At last — Spike Lee is finally an Oscar winner, taking home the best adapted screenplay award for BlacKkKlansman. This is his story.

02/25/2019 6:02 PM
24 comments

  • Arjun K.
    02/26/2019 09:50

    Bhola sahni

  • Aaron H.
    02/26/2019 02:41

    Uncle Ruckus

  • Bernarka H.
    02/26/2019 02:35

    And a great American if you ask me.

  • Faye B.
    02/26/2019 02:22

    Congratulations Spike !!

  • James L.
    02/26/2019 01:13

    Piss on him.

  • Linda S.
    02/26/2019 00:21

    Amen

  • Pernell S.
    02/26/2019 00:05

    CONGRATS SPIKE...

  • Gina D.
    02/26/2019 00:00

    Should have got best Director.

  • Todd W.
    02/25/2019 22:55

    a true american.thanks spike:-)

  • Rhonda L.
    02/25/2019 22:52

    Congratulations you work hard.

  • Michael R.
    02/25/2019 22:43

    Never fails, always criticism somewhere. After all he accomplished. Relax

  • Nevin S.
    02/25/2019 22:15

    Paedo cesspool is Hollywood

  • Thedora F.
    02/25/2019 21:39

    Congratulations

  • Lori B.
    02/25/2019 20:56

    SPIKE LEE we love you...great movie...all the haters..can sit down..

  • Stephen H.
    02/25/2019 20:49

    Nothing more than a race hustler who's equivalent to the Grand Wizard of the KKK. Oh I'm sorry, racism is only a white thing

  • Karen F.
    02/25/2019 20:37

    Democrats started KKK. Maybe he needs to read more History

  • Breda D.
    02/25/2019 20:12

    I not getting this, am I missing something

  • Karen Z.
    02/25/2019 19:51

    EXCELLENT MOVIE!!!!!!!!!

  • Peter C.
    02/25/2019 19:51

    Race baiting clown

  • Louis R.
    02/25/2019 19:03

    clown in a colored clown suit, looked like a minstrel boy, should have tapped danced