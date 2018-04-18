back
Getting chemicals out of our tampons
"It's time to really look at what we're putting inside us." This actress has launched a new line of feminine hygiene products that are better for the earth — and for its users.
04/18/2018 1:27 PMupdated: 11/05/2019 4:10 PM
- 363.4k
- 1.6k
- 66
40 comments
Mamadou C.05/28/2018 05:18
Super woman so nice
Scott P.05/07/2018 14:23
Sure, way, way better to look inside like millennia after poking than to bother about doing such investigation before a poke.
Hamilla S.04/23/2018 14:18
There’s organic ones at Target, not sure if it’s better for the environment but it’s definitely better for you and you don’t have to use this.
Nurul Y.04/23/2018 10:30
What is the product actually?
Viviana A.04/23/2018 05:20
wow
Taylor F.04/22/2018 06:58
I was hoping this wasn’t a diva cup
Minh T.04/22/2018 06:58
ê mang cái này dô ng thấy ghê ghê á ba
Kelsey A.04/22/2018 04:13
enzo
María F.04/22/2018 01:40
a
Ona J.04/22/2018 00:31
Ridiculous... No information, no options, a disease... Outdated!
Daryn D.04/21/2018 21:53
they be the devil I tell ya
Fatima Z.04/21/2018 21:49
padwoman
Donita L.04/21/2018 17:48
curious. is there sizes of cups available? what if you have a heavy period? how does it feels like when you use it?
Narjis M.04/21/2018 10:37
Wtf no one in iran think period is a disease haha it is a beautiful amazing country not retarded like u think it is , the only problem they have is that wearing a hejub is mandatory
Fariha I.04/21/2018 10:35
I would rather use pads and damage the environment with waste than holding a silicon cup in my vg.
Nacer C.04/21/2018 00:05
This was weird.. I regret watching
Armando S.04/20/2018 21:00
z
Ammar M.04/20/2018 15:29
Baaki sub ignore ker dekh full brazil k ricardo kaka k shikal ki hai 😂
Romer W.04/20/2018 11:14
My cup runneth over..lol
Ruby Y.04/20/2018 11:09
that is impossible to be use. what upside down condom a blood trapper or catcher? i dont think so.