Goodbye to Aunt Jemima

Its logo and history are rooted in racism. After 130 years, “Aunt Jemima” is set to disappear.

06/19/2020 3:41 PM
9 comments

  • Francis M.
    17 minutes

    👍⚖️🇺🇸

  • Kirsten A.
    19 minutes

    Uncle Ben's? Little Black Sambo? Eenie-meanie-minie-mo? You might be able to write it out of your soul but that labels you a crypto-racist. See it from the other perspective!

  • Bill W.
    20 minutes

    It’s amazing how many people get brainwashed so easily.

  • Ruben B.
    20 minutes

    Oh but least we all forget that Bill Clinton a Democratic President used Black face for a Halloween Party and no one had a problem with it, even though it was wrong on some many levels

  • Maus S.
    28 minutes

    This is absolutely ignorance at its best! No one has ANY issues about it WHATSOEVER in the past and now suddenly its so much of a problem that people can't even continue with life because of it!!! 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄🙄🙄Damn fools

  • Jesse D.
    an hour

    Nancy Green was a strong, independent well paid woman. I'll miss her. This counter culture will remove all icons of color from society. White icons will dominate.

  • Anne C.
    an hour

    Yes. Some of us knew this very early on. My husband refuses to buy it.

  • Lisa P.
    an hour

    Excellent

  • Karen J.
    an hour

    Dont think so