Goodbye to Aunt Jemima

Five Things The Transgender Persons Rules Promise
Indian Textbooks Push Colourism
The Voice Behind The Covid-19 Caller Tune
Dad Steals Show At Jain Gay Wedding
Stop Saying This If You Care About Black Lives
Speaking Out About Child Sexual Abuse
👍⚖️🇺🇸
Uncle Ben's? Little Black Sambo? Eenie-meanie-minie-mo? You might be able to write it out of your soul but that labels you a crypto-racist. See it from the other perspective!
It’s amazing how many people get brainwashed so easily.
Oh but least we all forget that Bill Clinton a Democratic President used Black face for a Halloween Party and no one had a problem with it, even though it was wrong on some many levels
This is absolutely ignorance at its best!
No one has ANY issues about it WHATSOEVER in the past and now suddenly its so much of a problem that people can't even continue with life because of it!!! 🤦🏼♀️🙄🙄🙄Damn fools
Nancy Green was a strong, independent well paid woman. I'll miss her. This counter culture will remove all icons of color from society. White icons will dominate.
Yes. Some of us knew this very early on. My husband refuses to buy it.
Excellent
Dont think so
9 comments
Francis M.17 minutes
👍⚖️🇺🇸
Kirsten A.19 minutes
Uncle Ben's? Little Black Sambo? Eenie-meanie-minie-mo? You might be able to write it out of your soul but that labels you a crypto-racist. See it from the other perspective!
Bill W.20 minutes
It’s amazing how many people get brainwashed so easily.
Ruben B.20 minutes
Oh but least we all forget that Bill Clinton a Democratic President used Black face for a Halloween Party and no one had a problem with it, even though it was wrong on some many levels
Maus S.28 minutes
This is absolutely ignorance at its best! No one has ANY issues about it WHATSOEVER in the past and now suddenly its so much of a problem that people can't even continue with life because of it!!! 🤦🏼♀️🙄🙄🙄Damn fools
Jesse D.an hour
Nancy Green was a strong, independent well paid woman. I'll miss her. This counter culture will remove all icons of color from society. White icons will dominate.
Anne C.an hour
Yes. Some of us knew this very early on. My husband refuses to buy it.
Lisa P.an hour
Excellent
Karen J.an hour
Dont think so